Ranchi DC Manjunath Bhajantri stated that 'mild force' was used on protesting students only after a stone was thrown at a jawan. Students protesting exam irregularities faced lathicharges during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly.

Police Justify 'Mild Force' Amid Provocation Claims Addressing a press conference, DC Bhajantri said police exercised restraint throughout the protest and "used mild force" only after a situation arose where a jawan's life was allegedly at risk. "On July 24, some students and student leaders launched an indefinite protest. Since it had started without permission--and given the upcoming Durand Cup and Tribal Festival--a request was made for them to relocate; they subsequently moved to Jaipal Singh Stadium on July 28," DC Bhajantri said.He said the protest continued at the stadium amid dialogue between the student delegation and a state government committee, following which student organisations called for a siege of the Legislative Assembly. 'Anti-Social Elements Incited Trouble': DC Bhajantri "Throughout this, our police force demonstrated restraint and strove to avoid using force. Amidst this, certain anti-social elements attempted to provoke the police and officials; a stone was thrown at a jawan, and another jawan was being crushed by the crowd, placing his life in danger. Consequently, the police used mild force to rescue the jawan," the DC said.The top police official further added that protesters refused to clear the route despite repeated appeals by police and magistrates. "Despite repeated requests from the police and magistrates to clear a path, the protesters refused to do so; therefore, mild force was used to remove them and normalise the situation," he said."The students involved in the agitation once again demonstrated great restraint, even though certain anti-social elements tried to incite trouble and subjected the police to verbal abuse and shoving," DC Bhajantri added.The Ranchi DC urged authorities to identify those allegedly trying to disturb peace during the protest march. "I urge that the anti-social elements who are joining in to incite such situations be identified. The police will also take further action to identify them," he said.When asked about the bandh called by Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Tuesday, DC Bhajantri appealed to people to maintain peace and warned that action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt law and order. "Regarding the bandh called, we urge everyone--in coordination with the district administration and the police--to observe it peacefully. Should any anti-social elements or individuals attempt to disrupt law and order, disturb the peace, or incite violence, the police will take appropriate action," he said.Announcing that the administration would assist students facing difficulty in returning home after the protest, Ranchi DC informed that they will be releasing a helpline number to arrange transport for students. "Many students who attended today's siege may currently be unable to return home. We will be releasing a helpline number shortly; if anyone faces difficulty in travelling, we will arrange transport to help them reach railway stations, bus stands, or even other districts, facilitating their travel in groups," DC Bhajantri said. SSP Says 14 Police Personnel Injured Meanwhile, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan said police had used "minimum force" during the protest. "We had previously communicated--and it was agreed--that the siege of the Legislative Assembly complex would be entirely peaceful. The police exercised considerable restraint, and we allowed the students to proceed gradually as far as they wished to go. We employed the minimum amount of force necessary based on the unfolding situation, and as a result, the current situation is peaceful," SSP Ranjan said in the joint presser."The police used minimal force; we allowed the protesters to do whatever they wished to do all day long. We made every effort to reason with them and persuade them gently. There were some individuals who did not listen and repeatedly tried to create a ruckus. Attempts were made to stop passing vehicles--including those of officials--and objects like shoes and slippers were hurled at them," Ranchi SSP added.He further informed that 14 police personnel were injured during the protest march towards the state assembly. He stated, "In total, around 14 of our police personnel were injured. One of them suffered a major injury while the others sustained only minor injuries and have received medical treatment. Some protesters may have also been injured while running away; we are assessing that situation as well, and if any such cases come to light, we will look into them." 'Hit Without Warning': Protesters Recount Lathicharge The joint presser comes after lathicharges by police on student protesters on Monday evening to disperse the crowd outside Jharkhand Assembly. "We will face the batons; we will fight for our rights. We have been sitting here in protest," one protester said.Earlier, police used tear gas shells, water cannons and lathicharged student protesters during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said most students were peaceful but alleged that a section of protesters damaged barricades and pelted stones.An injured student protester alleged that police resorted to a lathicharge on JPSC-JSSC aspirants during their 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march in Ranchi, claiming that "at least a hundred young men were subjected to lathi blows" during the action.Speaking to ANI about the incident, injured protester Shivam said, "We were sitting outside the Legislative Assembly, waiting for the government to come and provide a response, but there was no sign of the government. However, the police arrived, and without any warning or prior exchange of words, they immediately started a lathicharge.""I was hit right here on the back. They were struck on the chest, and my brother was hit on the arm. There are at least a hundred young men who were subjected to lathi blows there. Look at their condition; they are in severe pain in their chests. They have been on a hunger strike for nine days now," he added.Amid this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As protesting students faced lathicharges and water cannons during their peaceful march to the Jharkhand Assembly, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said that a "stone was thrown" at a police jawan and alleged that some "anti-social elements" attempted to provoke police and officials during the protest. The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. The immediate demands of the aspirants include cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process. The protesting students faced at least three rounds of lathicharge by police during the protest march on Monday.Addressing a press conference, DC Bhajantri said police exercised restraint throughout the protest and "used mild force" only after a situation arose where a jawan's life was allegedly at risk. "On July 24, some students and student leaders launched an indefinite protest. Since it had started without permission--and given the upcoming Durand Cup and Tribal Festival--a request was made for them to relocate; they subsequently moved to Jaipal Singh Stadium on July 28," DC Bhajantri said.He said the protest continued at the stadium amid dialogue between the student delegation and a state government committee, following which student organisations called for a siege of the Legislative Assembly."Throughout this, our police force demonstrated restraint and strove to avoid using force. Amidst this, certain anti-social elements attempted to provoke the police and officials; a stone was thrown at a jawan, and another jawan was being crushed by the crowd, placing his life in danger. Consequently, the police used mild force to rescue the jawan," the DC said.The top police official further added that protesters refused to clear the route despite repeated appeals by police and magistrates. "Despite repeated requests from the police and magistrates to clear a path, the protesters refused to do so; therefore, mild force was used to remove them and normalise the situation," he said."The students involved in the agitation once again demonstrated great restraint, even though certain anti-social elements tried to incite trouble and subjected the police to verbal abuse and shoving," DC Bhajantri added.The Ranchi DC urged authorities to identify those allegedly trying to disturb peace during the protest march. "I urge that the anti-social elements who are joining in to incite such situations be identified. The police will also take further action to identify them," he said.When asked about the bandh called by Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Tuesday, DC Bhajantri appealed to people to maintain peace and warned that action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt law and order. "Regarding the bandh called, we urge everyone--in coordination with the district administration and the police--to observe it peacefully. Should any anti-social elements or individuals attempt to disrupt law and order, disturb the peace, or incite violence, the police will take appropriate action," he said.Announcing that the administration would assist students facing difficulty in returning home after the protest, Ranchi DC informed that they will be releasing a helpline number to arrange transport for students. "Many students who attended today's siege may currently be unable to return home. We will be releasing a helpline number shortly; if anyone faces difficulty in travelling, we will arrange transport to help them reach railway stations, bus stands, or even other districts, facilitating their travel in groups," DC Bhajantri said.Meanwhile, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan said police had used "minimum force" during the protest. "We had previously communicated--and it was agreed--that the siege of the Legislative Assembly complex would be entirely peaceful. The police exercised considerable restraint, and we allowed the students to proceed gradually as far as they wished to go. We employed the minimum amount of force necessary based on the unfolding situation, and as a result, the current situation is peaceful," SSP Ranjan said in the joint presser."The police used minimal force; we allowed the protesters to do whatever they wished to do all day long. We made every effort to reason with them and persuade them gently. There were some individuals who did not listen and repeatedly tried to create a ruckus. Attempts were made to stop passing vehicles--including those of officials--and objects like shoes and slippers were hurled at them," Ranchi SSP added.He further informed that 14 police personnel were injured during the protest march towards the state assembly. He stated, "In total, around 14 of our police personnel were injured. One of them suffered a major injury while the others sustained only minor injuries and have received medical treatment. Some protesters may have also been injured while running away; we are assessing that situation as well, and if any such cases come to light, we will look into them."The joint presser comes after lathicharges by police on student protesters on Monday evening to disperse the crowd outside Jharkhand Assembly. "We will face the batons; we will fight for our rights. We have been sitting here in protest," one protester said.Earlier, police used tear gas shells, water cannons and lathicharged student protesters during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said most students were peaceful but alleged that a section of protesters damaged barricades and pelted stones.An injured student protester alleged that police resorted to a lathicharge on JPSC-JSSC aspirants during their 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march in Ranchi, claiming that "at least a hundred young men were subjected to lathi blows" during the action.Speaking to ANI about the incident, injured protester Shivam said, "We were sitting outside the Legislative Assembly, waiting for the government to come and provide a response, but there was no sign of the government. However, the police arrived, and without any warning or prior exchange of words, they immediately started a lathicharge.""I was hit right here on the back. They were struck on the chest, and my brother was hit on the arm. There are at least a hundred young men who were subjected to lathi blows there. Look at their condition; they are in severe pain in their chests. They have been on a hunger strike for nine days now," he added.Amid this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations. (ANI)