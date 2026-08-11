JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto was hospitalized after a 9-day hunger strike and protest march in Ranchi. Students are protesting alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment scams, demanding a CBI probe, and have faced police lathicharges.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi following a day-long protest march to the state Legislative Assembly. Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for nine days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, participated in the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march despite his deteriorating health. He was later admitted to the hospital.

Student Protests Rock Ranchi

The development came as protesters remained defiant despite police resorting to lathicharges on Monday evening to disperse the demonstrators outside the Assembly. The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. "We will face the batons; we will fight for our rights. We have been sitting here in protest," one protester said.

The aspirants are demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.

Opposition Backs Protesters, Alleges Widespread Corruption

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi backed the protesters and accused the state government of delaying action on their demands. "Students in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi's Jai Pal Singh Munda Stadium have been protesting for the past 15 days demanding a CBI investigation into the selling of jobs in JPSC and JSSC exams, but the government has only been stalling so far," Marandi said.

Details of Alleged Irregularities

He alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations, including JSSC-CGL, PGT and various JPSC examinations. "In JSSC-CGL, students have been accused of being taken to Nepal to memorise questions. Serious allegations of rigging have also surfaced in the PGT exam. During the race for the product constable recruitment, 17 youths died. In addition, there are allegations of rigging at multiple levels in JPSC's 11th-13th and 14th exams," Marandi said.

He also raised questions over the evaluation process and alleged that unqualified teachers were involved in checking answer sheets and answer booklets were not uploaded online.

CBI Probe Demand Justified

Marandi said the students' demand for a CBI investigation was justified and cited the recruitment scam investigation in West Bengal. "Students of Jharkhand are making just one demand...a fair CBI investigation into the entire matter," he said. "If the Chief Minister of Jharkhand is not involved in the cases of selling jobs in JPSC and JSSC, then immediately order a CBI investigation," Marandi added.

Police Action and Political Condemnation

Earlier, police used tear gas shells and water cannons and resorted to lathicharge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said most students were peaceful but alleged that a section of protesters damaged barricades and pelted stones. Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticised the use of force and questioned the deployment of blade-wired barricades, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned violence against peaceful protesters and called for dialogue.

Agitation Continues Amid ED Probe

Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations. The agitation continues as student groups press the state government to address their concerns and agree to an independent probe into the recruitment process. (ANI)