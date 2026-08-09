After a resident doctor's suicide at Surat New Civil Hospital, the Gujarat government has formed a high-level committee. Health Minister Praful Pansheriya has ordered a swift, transparent probe into potential ragging or harassment.
State Government Orders Probe
On the Minister's instructions, an inquiry committee has been formed under the joint leadership of the Civil Hospital Dean and Superintendent to investigate the suicide case. To ensure complete transparency, Additional Director of Medical Education, Gandhinagar, Sachde, will directly supervise the entire inquiry.
Investigation to Cover All Angles
Pansheriya has directed officials to ensure that no one responsible for the incident is spared. If the investigation finds any instance of ragging, mental harassment or negligence, strict legal and administrative action will be taken against those responsible. The Minister stated that all aspects of the case be thoroughly investigated, including whether the doctor faced any form of ragging in the hostel or hospital premises, or any mental or physical harassment by any individual or authority.
Immediate Actions and Assurances
To ensure the truth comes to light, statements of all fellow students and resident doctors staying in the hostel will be recorded during the night itself, the CMO said. To ensure there is no lapse in the investigation, Pansheriya directed the committee members to complete the inspection of the entire premises that night itself.
Meanwhile, the State Health Minister spoke to the deceased doctor's father over the phone, expressed his condolences, and assured the family of strict action while offering support during this difficult time. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)