After a resident doctor's suicide at Surat New Civil Hospital, the Gujarat government has formed a high-level committee. Health Minister Praful Pansheriya has ordered a swift, transparent probe into potential ragging or harassment.

State Government Orders Probe

Following the tragic suicide of a resident doctor at Surat New Civil Hospital, the State Government has taken immediate action. Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya took serious note of the incident and instructed an investigation. As per his directions, a high-level committee has been formed to conduct a swift and transparent inquiry into the matter, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

On the Minister's instructions, an inquiry committee has been formed under the joint leadership of the Civil Hospital Dean and Superintendent to investigate the suicide case. To ensure complete transparency, Additional Director of Medical Education, Gandhinagar, Sachde, will directly supervise the entire inquiry.

Investigation to Cover All Angles

Pansheriya has directed officials to ensure that no one responsible for the incident is spared. If the investigation finds any instance of ragging, mental harassment or negligence, strict legal and administrative action will be taken against those responsible. The Minister stated that all aspects of the case be thoroughly investigated, including whether the doctor faced any form of ragging in the hostel or hospital premises, or any mental or physical harassment by any individual or authority.

Immediate Actions and Assurances

To ensure the truth comes to light, statements of all fellow students and resident doctors staying in the hostel will be recorded during the night itself, the CMO said. To ensure there is no lapse in the investigation, Pansheriya directed the committee members to complete the inspection of the entire premises that night itself.

Meanwhile, the State Health Minister spoke to the deceased doctor's father over the phone, expressed his condolences, and assured the family of strict action while offering support during this difficult time. (ANI)