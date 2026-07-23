A 26-year-old remote worker earning approximately ₹4 lakh a month has revealed his plans to leave India for Australia. Despite his substantial income, he cites concerns over the country's future and the quality of life for his prospective family as the primary reasons for his decision.

A 26-year-old remote worker who makes about Rs 4 lakh a month has explained why he still wishes to leave India and go overseas. He claimed he did not see a future for himself in the nation, even though he has a well-paying work and saves a significant portion of his earnings.

During a chat with personal financial expert Anshuman Sharma on the Fix Your financial program, the employee, identified as Daniel, discussed his objectives. He clarified that although his income provides him with financial security, money is not a major factor in his decision to relocate. Daniel claimed to get paid in euros from a firm where he works remotely. "I'm a remote worker. I presently make around 3,700 euros a month. "I have a lot of money, but I'm not sure what to do with it," he said to Sharma.

He claimed that while his costs are just about Rs 1.20 lakh, his monthly revenue is approximately Rs 4 lakh. He has been saving a significant portion of his income in order to relocate to Australia.

“I plan to apply end of this year," he said. Listening to his plans, Sharma suggested that Daniel start putting Rs 1.5 lakh every month into a recurring deposit. “Start it today itself. Within the next 7 months, you will have enough money for the PR application," Sharma advised.

Sharma then asked Daniel why he wanted to migrate if he expected to continue performing the same remote job after settling in Australia. Daniel stated that his decision was based on the quality of life and the future he wanted for his family.

“Who wants to stay in India? Because the way I see the country going, I don’t see, I don’t see that there is any hope. So I want to have a good future for my kids that I decide to have," he said. After hearing his response, Sharma spoke about issues that, according to him, are making many young Indians think about leaving the country.

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Internet Reacts

The clip led to a debate online, with users sharing different opinions about Daniel’s decision. “Australia tax capping is 55%," one user wrote.

Another commented, “I hate people that say ‘I have so much money I don’t know what to do with it’ Like bro…. Fr" One person, who claimed to be living abroad, wrote, “Bro I live in Canada, stay in India, I know people in Australia who want to move to India."