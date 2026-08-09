The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was observed in Udhagamandalam. The Nilgiris district admin and Forest Dept organised the event to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the seven major tribal communities in the district.

Nilgiris' Rich Tribal Heritage

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was observed in Udhagamandalam on Sunday, with the Nilgiris district administration and Forest Department organising a special programme at the Tribal Cultural Centre.

The Nilgiris, popularly known as the "Queen of Hills", is home to seven major tribal communities, including the Todas, Kotas, Paniyas and Kurumbas. Each of these indigenous communities has its own distinct culture, traditions and way of life.

Cultural Celebrations in Udhagamandalam

As part of the annual observance of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9, the district administration and Forest Department organised the event to celebrate and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities. The programme was inaugurated by the District Forest Officer by lighting the traditional lamp.

Members of all seven tribal communities in the Nilgiris showcased their traditional music and dance performances during the event. A discussion was also held with representatives from the various tribal communities, focusing on their traditions, culture and issues.

A special exhibition featuring traditional artefacts and cultural items belonging to the Todas, Kurumbas, Kotas and other tribal communities was also organised. A photo exhibition depicting the lifestyle, traditions and cultural heritage of the indigenous communities was another major attraction of the event.

The programme highlighted the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the indigenous tribal communities of the Nilgiris and aimed to create greater awareness about their traditions and way of life.

Significance of World Tribal Day

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, or 'World Tribal Day', is observed on August 9 each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population. According to the UN, to raise awareness of the needs of these population groups, August 9 commemorates the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, chosen in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982.