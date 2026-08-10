Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik, CM Pema Khandu & Dy CM Chowna Mein launched the statewide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Itanagar. The event, marking the Quit India Movement anniversary, aims to foster patriotism and national unity.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik, along with Chief Minister Pema Khnadu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, launched the statewide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from the Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar on Sunday, which also commemorates Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942.

On the occasion, the Governor, along with the Chief Minister, handed over the National Flag to youth and joined the participants in singing the Rashtriya Geet, Vande Mataram.

Staff artistes of the Department of Art & Culture presented patriotic items as part of the celebrations marking the 5th edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Governor's Address on Patriotism and National Pride

Addressing the occasion, the Governor called upon every citizen to proudly hoist the National Flag and actively participate in the campaign, describing it as a people's movement that rekindles patriotism and strengthens emotional integration.

He said that as India marches towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', patriotism must be reflected in words as well as in responsible actions, including respect for the Constitution, protection of public property, environmental stewardship, and dedicated service to society and the nation.

The Symbolism of the Tiranga

The Governor, who recited a poem by him on the patriotism of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted the profound significance of the Tiranga, stating that it is the living symbol of India's unity, sacrifice, aspirations and democratic values.

He explained that the saffron colour represents courage and selfless service, white signifies peace, harmony and truth, green symbolises prosperity and harmony with nature, while the Ashoka Chakra inspires continuous progress guided by justice and righteousness.

Historical Significance and Arunachal's Role

Recalling the historic importance of August 9, the Governor noted that on this day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement with the clarion call of 'Do or Die', inspiring millions of Indians to unite against colonial rule. He said the National Flag emerged as a powerful symbol of freedom, resilience and collective national purpose during the freedom struggle.

Emphasising the role of Arunachal Pradesh as the sentinel of India's eastern frontier, the Governor said that the people of the State have always demonstrated exemplary patriotism and dedication to safeguarding national unity and integrity.

A Call to Action for Citizens

He urged schools, colleges, youth organisations, self-help groups and community institutions to organise activities that promote patriotism, national awareness and civic responsibility. He encouraged young people to greet one another with 'Jai Hind', a salutation that embodies national pride, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the nation.

The Governor also underscored the importance of strengthening emotional integration through dialogue and communication. While preserving and promoting the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, he advocated greater use of Hindi as a language that connects people across regions and reinforces the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Calling upon citizens to honour the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the Governor said that the Tiranga has inspired generations of Indians, from soldiers guarding the nation's borders and scientists advancing national progress to sportspersons representing India on global platforms. He expressed confidence that the National Flag would continue to inspire courage, unity and excellence as the country advances towards a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive future.

Leaders Emphasise National Unity and Sacrifice

The Chief Minister said that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is far more than a flag-hoisting initiative; it is a nationwide endeavour to deepen patriotism, strengthen national unity and foster a stronger bond with the values that define India. He noted that the Tricolour stands as a timeless symbol of courage, sacrifice and dedication, honouring the countless freedom fighters who secured the nation's independence. The flag, he added, also reminds every citizen of the duty to uphold the ideals of democracy, unity and progress.

Sharing his thoughts, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid tribute to the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who contributed to India's freedom struggle. He said that love for the nation is deeply ingrained in the people of the State and that the spirit of "Jai Hind" resonates in every Arunachali heart. He emphasised that the Tiranga remains a source of immense pride, inspiring citizens to remain committed to the nation's growth and integrity.

Minister of Art & Culture, Women & Child Development, Science & Technology, Dasanglu Pul, Chief Secretary-in-Charge Saugat Biswas and Secretary, Art & Culture, Mamata Riba Naksang, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in fostering patriotism, strengthening national unity, and inspiring citizens to actively participate in the celebration of India's rich heritage and democratic values.

Celebrations and Felicitations

As part of the programme, the Governor and the Chief Minister felicitated Ex-Servicemen and Gaon Burahs in recognition of their service to the nation and contributions to society.

Senior artist Mibi Nyodu Taring and Nachat Munham of the Department of Art & Culture enthralled the audience with soulful patriotic songs, while Pil Jamja, accompanied by Jaahunghaam Aanok Wangsa, presented a captivating violin rendition, adding a stirring patriotic fervour to the celebration.

The launching programme was attended by Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Tesam Pongte, Ministers Mama Natung and Balo Raja, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyicyor, legislators, senior civil and police officers, Ex-Servicemen, Gaon Burahs, members of youth organisations, and students.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

This year's celebrations have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities are being organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. (ANI)