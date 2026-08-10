BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul stated that healthcare workers across West Bengal observed a two-minute silence. The event was to remember the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two years ago.

BJP MLA and Minister Agnimitra Paul on Sunday said that healthcare workers and officials across West Bengal observed a two-minute silence to remember the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata two years ago.

Speaking to the reporters, Paul said that hospitals, government and private health centres, doctors, nurses, ward boys and officials associated with the healthcare system across the state observed the two-minute silence. "Today, following the directive of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, all hospitals, government and private health centres, doctors, nurses, ward boys, and officials associated with the healthcare system across Bengal observed a two-minute silence," Paul said. She said today "marks the second anniversary of the tragic incident of Abhaya, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital. Justice has not yet been served, but everyone in Bengal hopes for it," she said.

Allegations of Evidence Tampering

Recalling the events following the incident, Paul alleged that evidence was destroyed and that attempts were made to suppress the truth. "We were present that night and witnessed how evidence was destroyed, how lies were used to suppress the truth, and how Abhaya's body was hastily cremated," she alleged.

The RG Kar Hospital Case

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case dates back to August 9, 2024, when the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar room on the hospital campus. The incident triggered nationwide protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups, who demanded a transparent investigation into the case and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals. The victim came to be referred to as "Abhaya" during the protests and subsequent proceedings. (ANI)