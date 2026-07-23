During a protest against the NEET paper leak in Patna, students humorously requested police to use a water cannon due to the intense heat. A viral video shows the protesters dancing in the water instead of dispersing, a moment widely described online as "peak Gen Z behaviour."

The student protest against NEET paper leaks in Patna, Bihar, took an unexpected—and humorous—turn after a protester reportedly requested police to use a water cannon because of the sweltering heat. Students can be heard asking, "Police Sir, why is water cannon not being used on us, it's too hot here," in a now-viral video.

Moments later, police can be seen spraying water at the protesters. However, several students start dancing on the street rather of fleeing for safety, transforming the tense protest into what social media users have called "peak Gen Z behaviour."

The clip has quickly gone viral across social media, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and memes.

Watch Viral Video

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Internet Reacts

One user wrote, “My son is a GenZ..when ever rain comes he used to go to terrace and get drenched. Now I know why 🤣🤣"

Another joked, “Tear gas experience k liye delhi aana padega dost."

Some couldn’t help but compare the moment to a festival. “Ye protest ho raha hai ya Holi ki party 😅😅😅," one comment read.

One comment simply declared, “Bihar should lead the vanguard."

PM Modi's Reaction On Paper Leak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Thursday that the government had decided to set up fast-track courts to punish those involved in paper leaks.

In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi wrote: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."