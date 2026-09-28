A video shows a woman being sprayed with red-coloured marking spray after the person filming accused her of pickpocketing at a busy Barcelona train station. The man claims she was a repeat offender, and thus he marked her. The footage has sparked strong reactions online over confronting suspected thieves during the incident itself.

A video shared by the Instagram account WildAndry has sparked a debate online after a woman was seen being sprayed with red-coloured marking spray during an alleged confrontation at a busy train station in Barcelona, Spain. The person filming the video claims the woman was a repeat pickpocket who had been targeting passengers at the station. However, there is no independent police confirmation available to establish that she was involved in pickpocketing.

Woman runs after being sprayed

In the viral video, a man can be heard accusing the woman of being a pickpocket before spraying her clothes with a red substance.

The woman appears to run away while shouting, with the man following her for a short distance. The footage then shows her moving towards security personnel.

The account claimed that security personnel had already removed the woman from the station, but alleged she could simply move to another location and continue targeting people.

The person behind the account said the spray was used as an identifying marker, claiming it would make it harder for the suspected pickpocket to blend into another crowd without changing her clothes.

WildAndry says spray was used to identify suspect

WildAndry regularly posts videos about alleged pickpockets and street scams in European cities. Public information about the account shows that confronting suspected thieves and marking them with coloured spray is part of its content.

The account described the woman as a “prolific pickpocket”, but that remains an allegation made in the social media post. No police statement confirming the woman's identity, arrest or involvement in a theft was found in the available sources.

Video divides social media users

The footage has received strong reactions online. Several users praised the person who sprayed the woman and said action was needed against pickpockets who target tourists.

One commenter joked that the same approach should be used on seagulls stealing food, while another called the act 'amazing'.

Others focused on the wider problem of pickpocketing in tourist destinations and shared personal experiences of having money or phones stolen.

However, the video itself does not establish whether the woman had actually stolen anything.

The most important distinction is between what the video shows and what the account claims. The footage shows a woman being sprayed and running towards police, while the allegation that she was a repeat pickpocket remains independently unverified.