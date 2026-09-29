Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Election Commission's ECINet platform of being BJP's 'star campaigner,' alleging it leads to mass voter exclusions. The EC has defended the system and formed a committee for its review.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission's ECINet platform over its role in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and alleged that the centralised system was contributing to voter exclusions.

In a post on X, Surjewala accused the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining institutional credibility and referred to recent judicial observations and challenges concerning the poll panel. “Congratulations to the Election Commission's centralized software for emerging as the BJP's most effective 'Star Campaigner'!” Surjewala said.

Surjewala Details Allegations

He alleged that the ECINet system had centralised electoral roll-related functions and restricted the ability of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to resolve voter discrepancies at the local level.

Surjewala also claimed that the Maharashtra draft electoral roll had omitted 21.1 per cent of the state's electors during the SIR process and alleged that the system could disproportionately affect homeless, tribal and migrant voters. The Congress leader further questioned the Election Commission over financial and administrative transparency and alleged that the ongoing SIR process should be discontinued.

Election Commission Responds to Controversy

His remarks came amid an ongoing controversy over the functioning of ECINet, the Election Commission's integrated digital platform for electoral processes. A report had highlighted concerns raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over the centralisation of electoral-roll databases and the access available to officials at the state level.

The Election Commission, however, has said that ECINet is a decentralised platform and that statutory responsibilities continue to rest with designated election officials in the field.

Amid the controversy, the Election Commission on September 26 decided to constitute a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT to review ECINet and examine whether the system complies with relevant laws and rules.

The Maharashtra SIR process has also been extended, with the deadline for filing claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls moved to October 12. The Election Commission has clarified that the electors missing from the draft roll are not necessarily final deletions and can seek inclusion through the prescribed process.