Congress protested in Varanasi against the Yogi government over severe waterlogging. City Congress VP Mayank Chaubey slammed the administration, questioning the use of development funds amid a worsening flood-like situation across the state.

Congress Protests Waterlogging in Varanasi

The Congress party on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over severe waterlogging in Varanasi following a rise in the water level of the Ganga River. The protest comes amid a flood-like situation developing across several areas of the state.

Speaking to ANI during the protest, City Congress Committee Vice President Mayank Chaubey alleged that severe waterlogging has left no space for movement, making it impossible for commuters to cross intersections, forcing residents to return to their homes. "This is a main road, yet there is no space to move; if you look at the approaching vehicles, it is impossible to tell whether they will crash or make it through, no one knows what kind of situation is about to unfold. Every morning, people leave home for work or the office, and children head to school, but the conditions here make it impossible to even cross the intersection; people are being forced to turn back home," said Chaubey.

Chaubey further questioned the utilisation of funds collected by the government, accusing the Uttar Pradesh administration of failing to carry out any development work in Varanasi. "This is the municipal corporation area of Banaras, the place they claim is being transformed into a 'Kyoto'. Just as they speak of Kyoto here, in Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan talks about making it 'Spain'; yet, all of this is merely hot air and exists only on paper. You hear figures like 14,000 crore, 15,000 crore, 200 crore, or 2,000 crore rupees being mentioned—but where is the money actually going? The work isn't getting done. What is the point of grand spectacles and fanfare if we cannot even provide basic local amenities like roads, electricity, and water?," added Chaubey.

Flood-like Situation in Other Parts of UP

The Congress protests came amid a flood-like situation developing across several areas of the state. In Prayagraj, rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have submerged the Sangam area, with floodwaters reaching near the Lete Hanuman Ji temple.

According to residents, the water levels have been rising continuously for the last two days, forcing nearby inhabitants to relocate to safer areas. Resident Sanjay Nishad stated that all shopkeepers in the area are being forced to relocate their shops further ahead due to the rising water levels of the rivers. "The water has been rising for the last two days. All the shopkeepers are over there, they are moving their shops further ahead," said Nishad.

Additionally, in Moradabad, the Ramganga River's water level has crossed the warning level. Manveer, a supporting staff member at the Central Water Commission, stated that the water level currently stands at 189.81 meters and is expected to rise further after recently increasing by 2 to 3 cm.

"Since last night, the water level has risen by 15 cm. It has risen 2-3 cm since 5 AM. It has risen 30 centimeters since yesterday. Currently, the level stands at 189.81 cm. It is expected to rise further. The water has crossed the warning level..." said Manveer.