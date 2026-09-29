Ujjain Collector says calm prevails at the Shahi Masjid site as the committee itself removes a portion for a road-widening project amid heavy security. This follows clashes a day earlier. The MP High Court has disposed of a plea after a compromise.

Calm Prevails Amid Heavy Security

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh on Tuesday said complete calm prevailed at the Shahi Masjid site, where the operation to remove a portion of the structure affected by a road-widening project was set to resume amid heavy security deployment. "Complete calm prevails at the site. The members of the Shahi Masjid Committee are themselves removing the portion of the structure affected by the road-widening project. Yesterday, some individuals attempted to create an unpleasant situation, and the strictest possible action is being taken against them," Roshan Kumar Singh told ANI.

Iron scaffolding has been erected around the mosque, while police conducted a mounted march in the area as security arrangements were intensified. Shops around the Shahi Masjid had earlier been cleared under police supervision.

The operation to remove the affected portion of the Shahi Masjid is set to resume today. The development came a day after clashes broke out between police and a crowd at the site following incidents of stone pelting.

Police used tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed as security was stepped up in the area.

A large crowd had confronted police on Monday at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid was being removed for road-widening work being undertaken ahead of preparations for Simhastha Kumbh.

More than 2,500 police personnel and officers were deployed in Ujjain, while Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma was present at the spot. An alert was also issued across the city amid the tense situation.

District Collector Singh had earlier said the portion of Shahi Masjid at Kshatriya Chowk falling within the road-widening zone was being removed voluntarily by members of the community and religious group associated with it. He had urged people not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation and said the voluntary cooperation of individuals, religious groups and communities in the road-widening initiative was a positive aspect of the ongoing work.

High Court Disposes of Plea After Compromise

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of the petition concerning the ongoing dispute over the Shahi Masjid after a compromise was reached between the Shahi Masjid Committee and the state administration.

Briefing the media about the court's order, Kuldeep Pathak, the advocate representing the Shahi Masjid Committee, said the division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jaykumar Pillai heard the appeal filed against the single bench's earlier order dismissing their plea.

"Earlier, the single bench had dismissed our petition, against which we filed an appeal that came up for hearing today," Advocate Pathak said. "The administration was demanding 9.5 feet of space. However, following discussions, a compromise has been reached between the committee and the administration," he added.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the compromise, the committee has agreed to clear a three-foot portion of the structure. "We are ready to remove the 3-foot encroachment, and we have already started the demolition work. Furthermore, the administration has agreed to provide alternative arrangements for the shops being removed, including extra F.A.R. (Floor Area Ratio), compensation as per standard acquisition norms, and the shifting of the minaret to another spot within the mosque complex," Pathak said.

The High Court has directed both parties to strictly adhere to the terms and affidavits submitted regarding the settlement. (ANI)