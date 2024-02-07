Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral video: 2 little girls enjoys first snowfall in Kashmir; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH)

    Recently, a video of two local little girls sharing their excitement and joy upon witnessing the first snowfall in Kashmir this cold month has spread smiles across the internet. The girls narrate how they prayed for the snow, calling the present scenario to be “jannat” or heaven for them. 

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    For many people, seeing snow is a really enjoyable experience. Envision yourself between snow-covered peaks, with the gentle powder of snow descending from the heavens. Both adults and children may appreciate this wonderful sight. There are several mountainous areas in India where snowfall occurs often.

    One of them is Kashmir, sometimes referred to as "Heaven on Earth," which transforms into a winter wonderland covered in snow. Recently, the internet has been beaming with happiness as two small girls from the area shared a video of their surprise and joy at seeing the first snowfall in Kashmir this chilly month.

    The viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by industrialist Anand Mahindra. The CEO of Mahindra Group never fails to amuse us with his diverse posts. The latest video clip provides evidence of this. “Sleds on Snow. Or Shayari on Snow. My vote goes to the second,” read his witty note.

    In the video, two little girls from Kashmir welcome viewers and talk about how this year was the first time they had snowfall in their region. The girls describe how they prayed for the snow and refer to the current situation as "jannat," or heaven, in their narrative. "It feels like I'm sitting in heaven," a small child remarks.

    The little girls refer to the newly fallen snow as "doodh ki leherein," which is adorable for a milky stream. They form snowballs, play with them, and exclaim that they are having the time of their lives. Jokingly, one of the girls says she may perhaps drown in the snow since it has buried itself so deeply.

    Here's how netizens reacted:

