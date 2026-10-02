A snake moving through the floor of AC coach on Gondia-Barauni Express has sparked alarm and humour online. The person who shared the video claimed the snake appeared near his seat. While some viewers called it a highly venomous krait, others identified it as a non-venomous trinket or bronzeback snake, without independent confirmation.

A video of a snake moving across the floor of a train coach has triggered a mix of concern, speculation and jokes on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by a man named Ravindra Kushwaha. In the caption, he claimed that a 'very poisonous snake' had appeared near his seat in the 3rd AC coach of the Gondia-Barauni Express. In the footage, the snake can be seen moving along the floor as passengers react to its presence. Some people can be heard discussing its size and wondering whether it could be venomous.

Passengers raise safety concerns

The video quickly drew comments from viewers, with several users expressing concern over passenger safety. Some questioned how a snake could enter an air-conditioned train coach and urged the railway authorities to look into the matter.

Others tagged railway-related accounts and officials, asking for better inspection and pest-control measures on trains.

However, the identity of the snake remains unclear from the video alone. Some commenters claimed it was a common krait and warned that it was highly venomous. Others identified it as a common trinket snake or bronzeback tree snake and said it was non-venomous and generally harmless to humans.

These claims have not been independently verified, and the video does not provide enough information to establish the species with certainty.

From safety fears to jokes

Alongside serious reactions, several users responded with humour. Comments included jokes that the snake had 'bought a ticket', had arrived to check passengers' tickets or had come to enjoy the AC.

Others asked what happened to the snake after it was spotted and whether it was safely removed. Some also questioned whether anyone was injured.

There was no confirmed information in the shared post about the snake's eventual fate or any passenger being harmed.