Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed the ECI, calling its assurances on the ECINet system a 'lie' and accusing CEC Gyanesh Kumar of dishonesty. He alleged legal violations, prompting the ECI to form a review committee for the system.

Jairam Ramesh alleges ECI's claims are a 'lie'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its order of appointing a committee to review ECINET to ensure compliance with relevant acts and rules, asserting that the commission's claim of ECINET development in strict accordance with the law and the Indian Constitution is a "lie."

In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that the decisions of the ECI wouldn't have come under doubt at all in the first place if the intentions of CEC Gyanesh Kumar were honest. "In its damage control but actually damage enhancing Press Note on September 26, 2026 the Election Commission of India had promised a committee to certify that the legally suspect ECINet “complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules”. In reality, this should never have been in doubt at all in the first place if the intentions of the CEC Gyanesh Kumar were honest—which they were not. ECINet was launched on January 22, 2026 with much fanfare to “enhance transparency, credibility and public trust”. The ECI Press Note of that day assured the country that it “has been developed in strict accordance with the law” and in full compliance with the Constitution of India, the Representation of the People Acts, 1950 and 1951, and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. All of this was a lie," said Jairam Ramesh.

Alleges violation of Representation of the People Act

The Congress leader further alleged that the ECI violated the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 by restricting the access of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to the ECINet voter roll system and by overruling EROs in states such as Goa, West Bengal, etc. "By restricting access of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to the ECINet voter roll system and by overruling EROs in states like Goa, West Bengal and others, the ECI controlled by the CEC has violated The Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Both these laws establish that the ERO has statutory authority over the electoral roll," said Ramesh.

He further declared that the INDIA bloc will demand accountability for these violations of the law and the Constitution. "After the revelations last week, the Maharashtra CEO wrote to the ECI on September 24, 2026 asking for a correction of this illegal state of affairs. Starting today, the INDIA janbandhan, citizens and many civil society organisations will hit the streets across the country demanding accountability for these violations of the law and the Constitution," added Ramesh.

ECI forms committee to review ECINET

Ramesh's remarks came after the Election Commission of India (ECI), in its September 26 meeting, decided that field officers have role-based access to the ECINET system as per their statutory powers. ECI also decided that a committee, headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC), will review the ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules and submit a report to the Commission. "Field officers have role-based access to the ECINET system as per their statutory powers. A Committee headed by Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) and including an independent expert from IIT/IIIT will review the ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules and submit report to the Commission," said ECI.

During its meeting, the ECI also noted that it has made various upgrades to the portal based on inputs from State Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) over the past few months. It further mentioned that all new initiatives regarding IT modules and portals will be discussed in the Committee of Officers (COO) before receiving approval from the Commission. "Various upgradations of the portal have already been made based on the inputs from State CEOs in the past few months. In case, any further flexibility is required by the field officers, that will be made operational. Henceforth, all the new initiatives about IT modules and portals will be discussed in the Committee of Officers (COO) before approval by the Commission," said ECI.

ECI extends deadline for claims in Maharashtra, Delhi

Additionally, ECI also approved the extension of the period for filing claims and objections over the removal of names from electoral rolls under the SIR in Maharashtra and Delhi. "In view of the request received from CEO Delhi, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended by the Commission till 30th October, 2026. The period of disposal of notices and claims & objections has been extended till 30th November 2026. Also, as per the request received from CEO Maharashtra, the period for filing claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended by the Commission till 12th October, 2026. The period of disposal of notices and claims & objections in Maharashtra has been extended till 10th November 2026," added ECI. (ANI)