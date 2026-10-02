A striking white tiger named Tejas has arrived at Dehradun Zoo from Gwalior Zoological Park under a tiger exchange programme, making it the first white tiger to be housed in Uttarakhand.

A striking white tiger named Tejas has arrived at Dehradun Zoo from Gwalior Zoological Park under a tiger exchange programme, making it the first white tiger to be housed in Uttarakhand. With its distinctive white coat, dark stripes and piercing blue eyes, Tejas is the zoo's newest star. However, visitors will have to wait before they can catch a glimpse of the rare animal, as zoo officials have placed it under quarantine to allow it to settle into its new surroundings and undergo detailed health monitoring.

Tejas Arrives Under Tiger Exchange Programme

Tejas was transferred to Dehradun as part of an exchange programme between Dehradun Zoo and Gwalior Zoological Park. Under the arrangement, Bhola, a nearly five-year-old Royal Bengal tiger from Dehradun Zoo, has been sent to Gwalior.

Zoo officials said the exchange is aimed at strengthening wildlife diversity at both facilities while supporting broader conservation efforts.

White Tiger Covers 556-Km Journey To Dehradun

Tejas travelled nearly 556 kilometres by road from Gwalior to Dehradun in a specially designed rescue vehicle.

According to Dehradun Zoo ranger and in-charge Diksha Bhatt, the journey lasted between 12 and 14 hours. A 13-member team, comprising veterinarians and forest department officials, accompanied the tiger throughout the journey to ensure its safety and monitor its condition.

Tejas Placed Under 20-Day Quarantine

On reaching Dehradun, Tejas was not immediately shifted to the public display area. Zoo authorities said animals transferred from another facility are required to undergo quarantine and observation before being introduced to visitors.

Tejas will remain in quarantine for around 20 days. During this period, access to the tiger will be restricted to its enclosure keeper and veterinarian.

Zoo staff will closely monitor its health, diet, behaviour and ability to adapt to its new surroundings before clearing it for public viewing.

Visitors May Have To Wait A Month

Those eager to see Uttarakhand's first white tiger will have to wait a little longer. According to the zoo administration, Tejas is expected to be introduced to visitors in about a month.

Officials are also considering inaugurating the tiger's new enclosure during Wildlife Week, although a final decision is yet to be taken.

Despite being in a new environment, Tejas has already begun exploring its enclosure. The young tiger was seen sniffing the air, examining its surroundings and gradually familiarising itself with its new home.

Why Is Tejas White?

A white tiger is not a separate species or breed. Its unusual appearance is caused by a rare genetic trait. Unlike albino animals, white tigers retain their distinctive dark stripes and are considered a colour variation of the Bengal tiger.

Their unusual appearance has made white tigers a major attraction at zoos across the world.

Dehradun Zoo's Wildlife Profile Gets A Lift

Formerly known as Malsi Deer Park, Dehradun Zoo is situated along Mussoorie Road at the foothills of the Shivalik range. The zoo focuses on wildlife conservation, biodiversity promotion, education and rescue operations.

Located around 9 to 10 kilometres from Dehradun's city centre and Ghantaghar, the zoo is also a popular stop for tourists travelling towards Mussoorie.

White Tiger Expected To Boost Wildlife Tourism

The arrival of Tejas is expected to add another major attraction to Dehradun's growing wildlife and tourism appeal. With destinations such as Rajaji National Park, the Shivalik hills and the scenic Mussoorie route already drawing visitors, the white tiger could give wildlife tourism in the region another boost.

Once its quarantine and acclimatisation period is complete, Tejas is expected to become one of Dehradun Zoo's biggest attractions while adding to the facility's growing reputation as a wildlife destination.