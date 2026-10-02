A viral video showing CISF officials struggling to close an overcrowded metro door has sparked discussions about the harsh realities of commuting in India's Tier 1 cities. While many netizens called the situation a nightmare for employees, others noted that similar overcrowding occurs in countries like Japan and the UK.

Just because everything you need is usually only minutes away in an urban or "Tier 1" city doesn't mean that everyone who lives there has the best life. Instead, the number of industries moving into these cities has caused a lot of people to move there in search of work, which seems to have made city life even busier. A video from a metro stop recently was shared online, which made people think of a similar incident.

In the video in question, CISF officials and other people on a platform were seen struggling to close a metro door that was stuck open because of all the people. The clip said that these kinds of commutes are a "nightmare" for people who work in "Tier 1 cities in India." People had a lot of different responses to the post as soon as it went popular. Many people said the situation was "sad," but others said it's the same in places like Japan and the UK.

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“The nightmare for every employee in tier 1 city in India,” the post read.

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘IndianTechGuide’. The post was shared yesterday and pulled almost 308K views from netizens.

How Did Social Media React?

“Easy to put slightly sharp projections like they do abroad to avoid people breaking the law and being in wrong places to sleep or rest against things. automatic doors and slightly sharp projections will make it safer than overloading or falling down!” a user said.

“Do you know, you see the same in London trains on specific routes? Sometimes I just have to wait for multiple trains to pass because there is no place to stand. People have to move to tier 2/tier3 cities to solve these issues. A city cannot handle too much,” added another person. “In Japan you have dedicated staff to push people in,” added another