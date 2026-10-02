LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Rahul recalled Bapu's message of truth and non-violence, while Kharge highlighted the relevance of his principles today.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling the Father of the Nation’s message of truth, non-violence and fearlessness. In a post on X, Gandhi said Gandhi’s teachings showed people not to bow before injustice and described standing firmly with truth and non-violence as true strength. “Truth, non-violence, and fearlessness - these are Bapu’s greatest legacy. They taught us never to bow before injustice; standing firm with truth and non-violence is true strength,” Gandhi posted. “On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, I pay my humble respects,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary, as leaders and citizens across the country observed Gandhi Jayanti and remembered his message of peace, non-violence and cleanliness. He reached Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi’s samadhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Congress President Kharge Pays Homage

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to India’s freedom struggle and his message of truth, non-violence and peace. In a post on X, Kharge described Gandhi as the “Father of the Nation” and said his principles of truth, non-violence, harmony and justice continued to hold relevance in the face of present-day challenges.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he posted, "First they will ignore you, then they will laugh at you, then they will fight you, and then you will win." "The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who gave strength to truth, courage to non-violence, and made Satyagraha the most powerful weapon against injustice, not only guided India’s freedom struggle but also showed the entire world the path of humanity, compassion, and peace,” Kharge added.

He said remaining steadfast in Gandhi’s principles was the true tribute to him. “Today, when new challenges stand before his thoughts and values, remaining steadfast on Bapu’s principles of truth, non-violence, harmony, and justice is the true tribute to him," he said. "On Gandhi Jayanti, humble salutations to Bapu and heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen,” he added. (ANI)