An intern at an Indian software company shared on Reddit how trusting a new colleague may have cost them a full-time job. After venting to the colleague, the intern was unexpectedly denied the permanent role and offered an extension, a setback that served as a harsh lesson about workplace trust.

An employee has shared how trusting a colleague during an internship in an Indian company may have cost them a full-time role. On Reddit's Indian Workplace, the worker revealed their experience in a post titled “A lesson I learned the hard way about workplace trust.” The worker stated that they had been working diligently for three months as an intern at a software business in the hopes of landing a permanent job. The employee did not initially give it much thought, but around this time, a new intern joined and rapidly grew close to the HR staff.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

They later confided in the colleague about workplace concerns, including feeling that their team lead had taken credit for their work. “Made the mistake of venting to him one day. Thought he was a friend. Trusted him,” the employee said.

“Looking back, there was one sign I completely ignored. That same intern had once casually told me how in school he had thrown away a topper's revision notebook before exams. Just like that. No guilt, nothing. He told me that story like it was a funny memory. People tell you exactly who they are. We just don't pay attention,” the employee said.

Soon after, their team lead’s behaviour changed. When it came time for a possible full-time conversion, the employee said they were instead asked to extend their internship by three months. “You need a three month extension. You can't work independently. Your analytical thinking is too good but still you need an extension,” they recalled being told.

The choice was unexpected, particularly because a full-time coworker had said they had a good chance of getting recruited. When the employee thought back on the incident, she brought up a comment the intern had made about undermining a classmate at school.

The worker claimed that the setback also postponed a personal objective they had intended to accomplish after landing a job: getting medical care for their mother.

Take A Look At Viral Reddit Post

Online responses to the message were conflicting. Some users underlined the significance of upholding boundaries at work, while others showed compassion and referred to it as a hard-learned lesson.

"People don't make friends in offices - it's just social, formal interactions," noted one respondent, while another stated that they completely avoid talking about working concerns with coworkers.