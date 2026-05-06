A viral video showcasing Google's new Ananta campus in Bengaluru has sparked online comparisons to a luxury mall due to its extensive amenities. The tour reveals features like multiple coffee corners, mini-golf, diverse food courts, and wellness facilities such as massage chairs.

A video showcasing Google's newly opened Ananta campus in Bengaluru has sparked widespread attention online, with many viewers comparing the workplace to a luxury mall due to its extensive amenities. The "Garden City" concept served as the inspiration for the environmentally conscious complex, which debuted in 2025. It has cooperative "Sabha" areas that blend nature with contemporary workspaces, as well as green "Aranya" forest zones.

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The video provides a tour of the large workplace and was shared on Instagram by Arpita Dash. It starts with many coffee shops serving freshly made drinks, emphasising the campus's emphasis on convenience and comfort.

"First stop, coffee corners. Multiple spots serving fresh coffee and tea made just how you like it. The next stop was mini golf because obviously meetings can wait; this cannot! And this was so cute. Khela mujhse jaa raha kuch nahi tha, but maza bohot aaya. Ab itna khel ke thak gaye the, so come, let's go get food. I mean, the options were not ending. Street food, Indian, Thai, Chinese, Pan-Asian, salads, breads, literally everything," she says in the video.

Dessert stations with a variety of options make it even more enticing, while wellness amenities like massage chairs demonstrate the company's concern for its workers' health.

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On social media, the video has received a lot of attention, with many viewers expressing awe at the size and elegance of the workplace. One commenter said, "Looks so cool." "The massage chair after lunch is the real employee benefit," said another.

What Do We Know About Google Offices?

Notably, Google offices are well-known for its "playful yet intentional" design concept, which combines wellness, community, and work. In addition to a variety of health amenities including nap pods, meditation rooms, and on-site gyms with specialised exercise programs, the majority of campuses provide complimentary gourmet meals and microkitchens filled with snacks.

Many places provide useful amenities like laundry services, medical personnel, and tech support stations to make daily tasks easier, while recreational areas like rooftop gardens, climbing walls, and arcade rooms promote creativity and social interaction. This all-encompassing setting is connected by commuter perks like Wi-Fi-enabled shuttles and a pet-friendly policy, all of which are intended to promote a highly productive and community-focused environment.