A software engineer, moonlighting as a Rapido driver to pay off credit card debt, shares his unsettling experience on Reddit. After being assaulted by a passenger, he gained a harsh new perspective on the daily struggles and lack of support faced by full-time gig workers.

After an unsettling interaction with a passenger, a software engineer who had enlisted as a bike taxi driver to pay off credit card debt received a severe reality check. He disclosed in a Reddit post that he used his credit card to purchase necessities after moving into a new rental flat. Additionally, he made the decision to use his free weekends and passion for riding by accepting trips on services like Rapido and Uber in order to alleviate the financial strain.

His first encounters were enjoyable, but a recent pickup served as a wake-up call. According to him, a customer showed up with a very inebriated acquaintance who angrily asked that the ride be cancelled. The guy hit the driver in the helmet when he graciously refused.

"I didn't argue. I didn't shout back. I didn't even wait for the cancellation anymore. I just left. On the ride back, I wasn't angry as much as I was... disappointed," he wrote.

The programmer expressed worry for the full-time drivers, who frequently deal with such nasty customers, but claimed he could easily resign because he already has a job.

"What frustrated me even more was trying to find support. On the captain side of Rapido, there seems to be almost no real help. Calling support didn't lead anywhere. Meanwhile, customers have multiple support options available," he wrote.

A Look At Viral Reddit Post

"It made me realise how invisible gig workers are until we become one ourselves. We often complain when our cab is five minutes late or when a rider asks us to cancel. But we rarely think about what these people deal with every single day."