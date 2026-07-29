KPCC Working President Manjunatha Bhandary announced legal action against Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna for his 'hateful and provocative' remarks against Rahul Gandhi, where he allegedly threatened to 'destroy' his family lineage during a public event.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President and MLC Manjunatha Bhandary on Wednesday said that strict legal action will be initiated against Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna over his alleged "hateful, derogatory and provocative" remarks against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandary said that the Karnataka Government has taken the matter seriously and that all aspects of the issue are being examined before action is taken in accordance with the law.

Legal Action Demanded Over 'Hateful' Remarks

The Congress leader alleged that Suvarna, during a public programme organised by the Udupi District BJP, made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi and threatened to "destroy" his family lineage. "Such statements are highly condemnable. Video evidence of the speech is also available. Therefore, the concerned investigating agencies must treat the matter with utmost seriousness and initiate appropriate legal action in accordance with the law," Bhandary said.

He also criticised other BJP MLAs from Udupi district who were allegedly present at the programme for not condemning the remarks, saying that their silence could be viewed as tacit support.

'Uphold Constitutional Dignity'

Bhandary said that political differences have a legitimate place in a democracy, but personal attacks, hate speech and threats cannot be justified.

He further said that a public representative who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution should maintain the dignity of the office and refrain from making such statements.

Congress to Escalate Matter

Bhandary said he would urgently discuss the matter with the State Home Minister and request appropriate directions to the police authorities to initiate legal proceedings.

He expressed confidence that fair and stringent action would be taken against those found guilty in accordance with the law, without yielding to any pressure.