AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the Modi government of 'hooliganism' to enforce E-20 petrol, claiming it will render 30 crore pre-2023 vehicles as 'scrap' and that automobile companies are being threatened into silence by the Centre.

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of 'Hooliganism' over E-20 Petrol Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that the move would turn nearly 30 crore vehicles manufactured before 2023 into "scrap" and alleged that automobile companies are being threatened into silence by the Centre. Auto Companies 'Operating Under Fear' Hitting out at the Centre's push for ethanol-blended fuel, Kejriwal said, "The Modi government has stooped to hooliganism (gundagardi) to impose E-20 petrol. A few days ago, I wrote to 29 automobile companies asking if E-20 fuel could be used in vehicles manufactured before 2023. I also asked if they would provide compensation if the vehicles broke down or if the mileage decreased. None replied officially, but I spoke to officials from nine companies." He further alleged that these companies are operating under fear. "They told me that the Modi government is threatening them. They admitted that using E-20 in pre-2023 vehicles will damage engines and reduce mileage, but said, 'If we speak out, we are finished. They will shut our plants or conduct ED raids.' Modi ji is hell-bent on turning 30 crore pre-2023 vehicles into scrap," Kejriwal said. Questions Ethanol Benefits, Alleges Suppression Kejriwal also questioned the benefits of Ethanol, stating, "There is no benefit in foreign exchange, and it depletes groundwater. Why is Modi ji so adamant? We planned a town hall on E-20, but the police reached the Constitution Club to cancel our permission. We have never needed permission for indoor activities before. Modi ji, you will have to take E-20 back, either gracefully or we will force you to." On Protests and Other Issues Responding to questions regarding the protest threats by the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), Kejriwal said his party supports the right to protest. "They should protest; we are in their support. In a press conference before the country, ministers had promised that FIRs would be withdrawn. Why was this lie told then?" he asked.Kejriwal also took a dig at the current administration regarding the state of infrastructure and waterlogging in the city. "It has been two years since they have been running the government. The situation was never this bad during our tenure. They have failed to manage even basic issues," he remarked.Criticising the 'Lakshmi Yojana' scheme, the AAP leader claimed the criteria were designed to exclude the majority of women. "There are so many conditions attached to the scheme that hardly anyone will be eligible. Out of the 1.25 crore women in Delhi, they will only provide benefits to 17 lakh. It is a hollow promise," Kejriwal added.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is resorting to "hooliganism" to force the implementation of E-20 petrol.Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that the move would turn nearly 30 crore vehicles manufactured before 2023 into "scrap" and alleged that automobile companies are being threatened into silence by the Centre.Hitting out at the Centre's push for ethanol-blended fuel, Kejriwal said, "The Modi government has stooped to hooliganism (gundagardi) to impose E-20 petrol. A few days ago, I wrote to 29 automobile companies asking if E-20 fuel could be used in vehicles manufactured before 2023. I also asked if they would provide compensation if the vehicles broke down or if the mileage decreased. None replied officially, but I spoke to officials from nine companies." He further alleged that these companies are operating under fear. "They told me that the Modi government is threatening them. They admitted that using E-20 in pre-2023 vehicles will damage engines and reduce mileage, but said, 'If we speak out, we are finished. They will shut our plants or conduct ED raids.' Modi ji is hell-bent on turning 30 crore pre-2023 vehicles into scrap," Kejriwal said.Kejriwal also questioned the benefits of Ethanol, stating, "There is no benefit in foreign exchange, and it depletes groundwater. Why is Modi ji so adamant? We planned a town hall on E-20, but the police reached the Constitution Club to cancel our permission. We have never needed permission for indoor activities before. Modi ji, you will have to take E-20 back, either gracefully or we will force you to."Responding to questions regarding the protest threats by the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), Kejriwal said his party supports the right to protest. "They should protest; we are in their support. In a press conference before the country, ministers had promised that FIRs would be withdrawn. Why was this lie told then?" he asked.Kejriwal also took a dig at the current administration regarding the state of infrastructure and waterlogging in the city. "It has been two years since they have been running the government. The situation was never this bad during our tenure. They have failed to manage even basic issues," he remarked.Criticising the 'Lakshmi Yojana' scheme, the AAP leader claimed the criteria were designed to exclude the majority of women. "There are so many conditions attached to the scheme that hardly anyone will be eligible. Out of the 1.25 crore women in Delhi, they will only provide benefits to 17 lakh. It is a hollow promise," Kejriwal added.