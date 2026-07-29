Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has formed a committee to engage with protesting farmers over moong procurement and other demands. He urged dialogue and assured that the government is committed to resolving their concerns during the 'Krishi Kalyan Varsh'.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest over moong procurement and other agriculture-related demands, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the state government had constituted a committee to engage with farmers and resolve their concerns through dialogue. CM Yadav also urged protesters to ensure that the public does not face inconvenience, stressing that the state was observing the year as the "Krishi Kalyan Varsh" and that the government was implementing several initiatives for the welfare of farmers.

Govt Forms Committee for Dialogue

"We are celebrating the 'Krishi Kalyan Varsh' across Madhya Pradesh and carrying out several works for the benefit of farmers. I have constituted a committee to hold dialogue with farmers on issues concerning them. Yesterday, we sent state Agriculture Minister Edal Singh Kanshana, and today too, our team comprising Agriculture Minister Kansana, Minister Krishna Gaur, Minister Vishvas Sarang, Minister Rakesh Singh and senior officials will hold discussions with the farmers," the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that the government remained committed to addressing farmers' concerns through constructive discussions. "We request the farmers to engage in dialogue. The government has always stood with farmers and welcomes their positive suggestions. At the same time, both sides should also ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience. We believe solutions can be found through dialogue. We hope that all our farmer organizations, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and other associations together--when talking about the welfare of the public--will certainly talk about the welfare of the farmers as well," CM Yadav said.

CM Greets on Guru Purnima, Highlights Sandipani Schools

Along with this, the Chief Minister extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima, saying the state government had recently inaugurated all newly built Sandipani schools named after Maharishi Sandipani. "Within the last 15 days, we have inaugurated all the Sandipani schools built in the state. Our government is spending nearly Rs 25,000 crore on these schools in different phases. They will become among the finest schools in the country and will be a major gift to school education in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates International Tiger Day

Additionally, the Chief Minister also greeted people on International Tiger Day, noting that Madhya Pradesh continues to have the highest tiger population in the country. "On the occasion of Tiger Day, I extend my greetings to everyone associated with wildlife conservation. It is noteworthy that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in India, and I congratulate everyone for this achievement," he added. (ANI)