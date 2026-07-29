Kerala Cyber Police have booked Hindutva ideologue T G Mohandas for his remarks against NEET protesters. Meanwhile, LoP Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the government to withdraw cases against those who showed solidarity with the students.

Keralam Cyber Police have registered a case Hindutva Idealogue T G Mohandas over his alleged derogatory remarks against students who protested in Delhi over the alleged NEET question paper leak. The case was registered by the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police based on complaints regarding his alleged remarks against students who participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter following the complaints.

Pinarayi Vijayan Urges Withdrawal of Cases

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday confirmed receiving a formal communication from Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan requesting the withdrawal of police cases registered in the state against those who expressed solidarity with the student protests at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that the request is currently being processed.

"The Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan had sent a letter to the Chief Minister requesting the withdrawal of all cases registered in Kerala in connection with expressing solidarity with the students' protest at Jantar Mantar. It has been forwarded to the Home Minister. They will take action accordingly," CM Satheesan said.

CPI(M) Slams Mohandas, Govt's 'Double Standards'

Earlier on Tusday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) Keralam state secretary MV Govindan described the recent Delhi student protests as a "new chapter" in national politics, claiming that the agitation forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to retreat. He also launched a sharp attack on TG Mohandas for his controversial remarks on the protesters, and accused the Congress-led Keralam government of double standards in how it has handled cases linked to the protests.

Speaking to reporters, Govindan said, "The Delhi protest has opened a new chapter. It has become a historic movement that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to retreat. Even the Supreme Court's intervention has strengthened the confidence of those who believe in democracy."

The remarks came against the backdrop of weeks-long protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest was called off in "good faith" following assurances from the Centre and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Govindan also addressed the reported remarks by RSS ideologue TG Mohandas, where he made derogatory comments about women protesters and a violent approach towards protestors. Referring to this controversy, Govindan said, "Democratic-minded people must speak out against TG Mohandas' remarks. A call for violence and mass killings is a disgrace to any democratic society".

Govindan further accused Chief Minister VD Satheesan's government of selectively going after Left-linked demonstrators while going easy on Mohandas. (ANI)