Nilambur residents protest a stone quarry in Karukamanna Hills for allegedly polluting drinking water sources for 100 families. Locals demand an immediate shutdown, citing illegal operations and health risks in an environmentally sensitive area.

Nilambur Residents Protest Quarry Pollution

Residents of Nilambur town in Kerala's Malappuram district have complained about the discharge of polluted water from stone quarries in the Karukamanna Hills. They alleged that the dirty water is contaminating clean water sources, endangering the lives of around 100 families, including tribal communities in the Karachal area.

According to residents, polluted water is entering drinking water sources used by inhabitants in areas such as Thannikuzhi, Vazhakkunnu, and Kunnummal, posing a serious threat to public health and water safety in the region.

The locals alleged that the quarry continues to operate during the monsoon season, flouting restrictions imposed by the Forest Department. Demanding an immediate shutdown of quarry operations, residents urged authorities to conduct an urgent inspection and take prompt measures to prevent dirty water from contaminating clean water sources.

Environmentally Sensitive Zone at Risk

The Karukamanna and Neduvanchery hill ranges are classified as environmentally sensitive areas, with multiple families residing in lower regions such as Karachal, Pulikkunnu, Cherunellu, Mangad, Vazhakkunnu, and Thannikuzhi. The region is prone to monsoon landslides, including a major landslide in 2018 that resulted in widespread damage to infrastructure.

Against the backdrop of these growing concerns, residents are protesting against the granting of quarrying permissions despite existing Forest Department restrictions. A related complaint regarding the matter remains pending before the court.

Heavy Rains Affect Kerala's Agriculture Sector

Meanwhile, Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique on August 9 said that the heavy rainfall and flood situation in the state have severely affected the agriculture sector, with thousands of farmers and hectares of agricultural land impacted across districts.

Highlighting the extent of the damage, Siddique said that 45,904 farmers have been seriously affected by the rainfall, while 9,332 hectares of agricultural land have suffered damage. He added that the estimated loss to the agriculture sector stands at Rs 127.61 crore.

"Due to the heavy rainfall and the serious flood situation, it has seriously affected the agriculture sector here in Kerala. Every district in Kerala is seriously affected... 45,904 farmers are seriously affected by this heavy rainfall, and 9,332 hectares of agricultural land are seriously affected. A Rs 127.61 crore loss is now estimated. The fair registration is still continuing with the farmers and affected areas," Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique said. (ANI)