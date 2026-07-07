An SBI manager's Form 16 showing a gross annual salary of Rs 35.24 lakh went viral, sparking a debate on the difference between gross pay and actual take-home income. The post clarified that the gross figure includes one-time benefits like leave encashment, and the actual monthly salary is significantly lower.

An SBI manager's Form 16 with an annual gross compensation of Rs 35.24 lakh has gone viral on social media, sparking debate about how government bank wages are viewed and the disparity between gross pay and real take-home income. According to the popular post on X, the employee began working for the State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer (PO) eight years ago and has subsequently been elevated to Scale 3 Manager. According to the Form 16 for FY 2025-26 provided in the post, the manager's gross yearly remuneration was Rs 35,24,315.88, which startled many people.

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However, the person who shared the document explained that the amount shown in the Form 16 does not reflect the employee's regular monthly earnings. They claimed that one-time or seldom payments like leave encashment and Leave Fare Concession (LFC) encashment are included in the gross wage, thereby inflating the annual total.

"At first glance, the figure looks huge But the reality is quite different. The gross salary includes LFC Encashment and Leave Encashment, which are one time benefits received only once every four years, not part of the regular monthly salary," the post read.

The post further stated that the manager's monthly income is further lowered by deductions like as income tax, National Pension System (NPS) contributions, Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), and loan repayments for a home, car, and two-wheeler. As a result, the amount deposited to the employee's bank account each month is significantly less than the gross annual pay stated on the tax return.

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The post soon garnered popularity on the internet, with many people claiming that it exposed the widespread misperception that take-home income and gross compensation are same.

One user wrote, 'Agreed, 35 lakh gross looks great but includes 4 yearly encashments. After tax, NPS, PF & loans, monthly take home is far lower. Common myth about bank officers' settled life."

Another said, "Looking only at Form 16 without considering taxes, deductions, one-time benefits, and loan repayments can create a misleading picture. It's better to judge earnings by the actual monthly take-home and overall responsibilities, not just the headline number."