Kiara Advani stepped out in the city from her ultra-luxurious SUV, which comes with a whopping cost, turning heads and how. Keep scrolling to take a look at the video.

We all know Kiara Advani lives a luxurious life, and there's no denying that! The actress is one of the most famous stars who has earned a place for herself in the industry. She is currently enjoying the best phase of her life with her baby girl Saraayah, whom she welcomed on July 15, 2025, with husband Siddharh Malhotra. The new parents are making the most of these precious moments while keeping their personal life low-key.

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Kiara's Fancy Wheels

Today, the actress was spotted in the city stepping out of a swanky SUV. The price of the vehicle will make you go WOW, hinting at the fancy lifestyle Kiara has curated for herself. The actress got this car as a gift from her husband, reportedly. Take a look at the video here.

About the Car

Let us tell you that the vehicle seen in the viral video is a Toyota Vellfire, which is a premium luxury MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle). It features an advanced hybrid powertrain and an ultra-luxurious rear-seat and ‘executive lounge’ configuration. The car is priced at Rs 2.5 crore, reportedly. Netizens were stunned learning the price of this vehicle.

On The Work Front

Kiara is all set to make her massive comeback with Toxic, also starring South superstar Yash, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria among others. Recently, the ‘ladies and ladies’ teaser of the film was released, receiving a mixed reaction from the public. Some called out the teaser for its alleged misogynistic outline, whilst showing the females in a weak light.