A road rage incident in East Delhi's Preet Vihar escalated into a violent brawl after a car collision. A viral video shows police officers on the scene, allegedly filming the altercation rather than immediately intervening, sparking public outrage as one man was reportedly attacked with a police baton.

A road rage incident in East Delhi's Preet Vihar has gone viral when a video surfaced showing police officers observing as a violent confrontation progressed, with some cops apparently documenting the encounter rather than interfering immediately. This incident has drawn widespread criticism online, with many doubting the police reaction. The incident began when a father and son in an SUV reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with another car carrying a family. A fierce quarrel immediately erupted between the two parties.

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A verbal altercation swiftly turned into a physical altercation. Bystanders called the Police Control Room (PCR) when witnesses reported that the father and son had attacked the other motorist. Soon after, police officers showed up and were observed trying to diffuse the tension.

Those in attendance said that the altercation did not stop there, though. A couple more individuals showed up at the site when one of the males involved made a phone call, according to eyewitnesses. Eyewitnesses said that one of the men involved made a phone call, following which a few more people arrived at the scene. During the ensuing scuffle, one of the accused allegedly picked up a police baton from the PCR vehicle and struck the other man on the head, leaving him bleeding.

The turmoil as people congregate around the two groups is shown in the widely shared video. While some cops were purportedly observed filming the event on their cell phones, a number of social media users stated that the police officers in attendance did not immediately stop those involved. These assertions have not been independently confirmed.

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Eventually, onlookers interfered to keep the two sides apart, helping to bring the battle under control. Members of both groups were subsequently led by police to the nearby police station for additional procedures.

The incident has since generated widespread discussion online, with many users raising concerns over the handling of the situation and calling for an inquiry into the events captured on camera.