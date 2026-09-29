Singer Shriya Rao shared a horrifying experience with a Mumbai Uber driver who repeatedly stared at her legs and made her feel unsafe. When asked to slow down, the driver allegedly cursed in Hindi and sped up, prompting a viral Instagram post. Uber has since responded to the incident after it garnered over 250K views.

A woman from Mumbai's ride during the day turned into a nightmare because the cab driver allegedly kept making her feel very unsafe and uncomfortable. The singer Shriya Rao talked about her "absolutely worst experience" with an Uber driver on September 28. She did this on the internet. Rao had called a taxi for herself and two friends. However, her Uber driver started to give her strange looks right away.

The driver is said to have "looked at" her and then "acknowledged" her face as soon as she got into the Uber. Soon after, the driver kept turning the car around to "stare" at her legs while it was still moving.

“Just had the absolute worst experience with an Uber driver. I was in the car with 2 other girls. When we got into the car the driver looked at me and acknowledged my face. But soon every few seconds kept turning around to stare at my legs whilst driving. I felt absolutely disgusted and so unsafe at that moment,” the singer’s post read.

The driver is said to have started to speed after a while. When Rao told him to slow down, he not only sped up the car even more, but he also "cursed in Hindi."

“He started speeding and so I asked him to slow down, politely. He cursed me in Hindi and started driving the car even faster. All I could think of doing in that moment was breathing, and not doing anything that would spark a bigger reaction from the driver. What was I expected to do- jump out of the car?” the woman further said. The singer felt like she needed to get away from the driver right away by the end of the ride.

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The post soon went viral, pulling many angry reactions. After much virality, Uber also responded to the post: “We've sent a response your way. You should be able to view the details via Direct Message. Appreciate your understanding.”

The singer, on the other hand, asked the company to take strict action against the driver.

The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘Shriya Rao’. The post was shared and pulled over 250K views from netizens.