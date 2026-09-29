Two young men were killed and another suffered serious injuries after their Range Rover crashed on the Bharatmala Highway in Gujarat’s Tharad area early on September 27.

Two young men were killed and another suffered serious injuries after their Range Rover crashed on the Bharatmala Highway in Gujarat’s Tharad area early on September 27. The accident occurred near Malpur on the Tharad-Deesa Highway as the SUV was travelling from Rajkot towards Rajasthan. A stray bull suddenly appeared on the road, leaving the driver with little time to react.

The Range Rover slammed into the animal before veering into and crashing against the highway divider. The wreckage from the SUV and the remains of the animal were scattered across the roadway.

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The SUV was registered in Rajkot.

Locals rushed to the accident site after hearing about the crash and alerted the 108 emergency ambulance service. Two of the three occupants were killed on the spot, while the third sustained serious injuries.

The injured man was initially rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later shifted to Ahmedabad for further medical care.

The two deceased men were identified as residents of Amreli and Rajkot. Their bodies were taken to Tharad Civil Hospital, where post-mortem examinations were conducted.