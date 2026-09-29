A viral video shows a man being apprehended by passengers and handed over to the RPF at Kurla railway station. He was allegedly caught harassing women inside the ladies' compartment of a Harbour Line local train. Railway authorities have been alerted to investigate the incident, though the exact details remain unverified.

A video purportedly showing a man being caught after allegedly harassing women in the ladies' compartment of a Harbour Line local train at Kurla railway station has gone viral on social media. A post on X by a user called Harbour Line Users says that the man was caught by alert customers at Kurla and then given to the Railroad Protection Force (RPF). The post said that people in the community approached the man and then gave him to the police.

The video that went viral seems to show three or four people, one of whom is an RPF officer, holding the man's arms and legs and lowering him off of a railway bridge. They can be seen walking toward the stairs with a group of people following them. The man appears to resist being taken away and can be seen pushing his hands and legs while making repeated requests to passengers to let him go. After his hands are free, he is dragged along the platform by his legs near the end of the video. Along with the video, there was a post that said the man had been harassing women in the Harbour Line ladies' compartment and was caught by other passengers at Kurla.

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The official X account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, also responded to the post, tagging the RPF and asking officials to look into the matter.

However, the claims surrounding the video could not be independently verified by Asianet Newsable. It is also not clear from the video when the incident took place or what led to the man's detention.