A viral video shows a passenger allegedly drinking alcohol from a glass bottle on a Churchgate-bound local train from Virar. The individual was also recorded throwing the empty bottle onto the tracks, sparking concerns about safety and rule violations on railway premises.

A video showing a passenger allegedly drinking alcohol from a bottle inside a Churchgate-bound local train from Virar has gone viral on social media. Based on the information we have, a watchful passenger recorded what happened and gave the video to the media. The incident reportedly took place on the 11:50 AM Churchgate-bound local train, which departed from Platform No. 3 at Virar railway station.

It is said that the person can be seen drinking booze from a glass bottle on the train in the video. The passenger also seems to be seen throwing the empty beer bottle onto the train tracks in the video.

Watch Viral Video

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The incident has once again raised concerns over passengers consuming alcohol inside local trains and railway premises.