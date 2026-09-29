The Telangana High Court directed the DGP to identify police who allegedly misbehaved with women BRS MLAs during a protest. This comes after the MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for creating a ruckus and verbally abusing the Speaker.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday has directed Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand to identify police officials who allegedly misbehaved with women BRS MLAs during a protest at the Assembly gate on the first day of the Assembly session, according to the BRS party legal team.

The BRS MLAs had approached the High Court alleging that police officers misbehaved with them during the protest at the Assembly gate.

Taking up the plea, the High Court directed the Telangana DGP to identify the police officials allegedly involved in the incident, the BRS party legal team said.

According to the BRS legal team, the petition was filed against the police over the alleged misbehaviour with women BRS MLAs during the protest. The development pertains to the protest held by BRS MLAs at the Telangana State Assembly gate on the first day of the Assembly session.

CM Slams BRS for Assembly Disruption

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised BRS for allegedly obstructing the Assembly session, alleging that the opposition conspired to stall the session, fearing their misdeeds would come to light during the debates on the land issues.

During the debate on 22 A prohibited list in the Assembly, the CM accused the BRS of creating pandemonium in the house, fearing that issues such as the plundering of government lands, fee reimbursement, the drought situation, and the occult rituals performed by some individuals would come up for debate.

CM Revanth Reddy took a broadside at the BRS members for not supporting the Speaker, who allowed them to attend even after the opposition members hurled abuses at the Chair. The BRS MLAs verbally abused the police, staged a semi-nude protest, and even insulted the Speaker.

The Speaker permitted them to attend the session, anticipating the BRS legislators would apologize to the Speaker and participate in the debate on people’s issues. Instead, the BRS MLAs created a ruckus in the House, and the Speaker was forced to suspend them.

“Respecting the Speaker is a tradition for the members. The Speaker is the one who protects the rights of every member in the House. ”The Chief Minister pointed out that it was the previous government that formulated certain rules regarding the conduct of the House proceedings. (ANI)