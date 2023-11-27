Viral post: IndiGo passenger finds seat cushion missing on flight, airline reacts

The IndiGo flight was on its way from Pune to Nagpur on Sunday when the passenger noticed the missing seat cushion. It soon caught the attention of other social media users who slammed the low-cost airline.

A passenger aboard the Pune to Nagpur IndiGo flight was in a shock when she reached her seat, only to find half of its cushion missing. Early on Sunday morning, Sagarika Patnaik, a native of Nagpur, was going for work on IndiGo aircraft 6E6798. Sagarika’s husband, Subrat Patnaik told Times of India that his wife was allotted a window seat, number 10A.

Her spouse claimed that when she got to her seat, she was startled to see that the cushion was gone. He said, "When Sagarika brought up this issue with a member of the cabin crew, the person's response was to ask her to check for the cushion under the seat."

She looked all around the seat, but couldn't find the cushion. Sagarika brought up the matter once more, but she was made to wait in the aisle while the boarding procedure was still in progress. After some time, a member of the cabin crew handed her a cushion from an extra seat, which she put on Sagarika's seat.

“How could such a seat cushion just vanish? This is certainly not expected from an airline brand like IndiGo,” Subrat Patnaik added.

Reacting to the post, IndiGo wrote: "Hi, that's certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future."

Subrat raised more concerns about the efficacy of the pre-flight cleaning and inspection procedures, noting that both the cleaning staff and the cabin crew failed to notice the missing cushion before boarding.

