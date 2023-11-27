Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral post: IndiGo passenger finds seat cushion missing on flight, airline reacts

    The IndiGo flight was on its way from Pune to Nagpur on Sunday when the passenger noticed the missing seat cushion. It soon caught the attention of other social media users who slammed the low-cost airline.

    Viral post IndiGo passenger finds seat cushion missing on flight airline reacts gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    A passenger aboard the Pune to Nagpur IndiGo flight was in a shock when she reached her seat, only to find half of its cushion missing. Early on Sunday morning, Sagarika Patnaik, a native of Nagpur, was going for work on IndiGo aircraft 6E6798. Sagarika’s husband, Subrat Patnaik told Times of India that his wife was allotted a window seat, number 10A.

    Her spouse claimed that when she got to her seat, she was startled to see that the cushion was gone. He said, "When Sagarika brought up this issue with a member of the cabin crew, the person's response was to ask her to check for the cushion under the seat."

    She looked all around the seat, but couldn't find the cushion. Sagarika brought up the matter once more, but she was made to wait in the aisle while the boarding procedure was still in progress. After some time, a member of the cabin crew handed her a cushion from an extra seat, which she put on Sagarika's seat.

    “How could such a seat cushion just vanish? This is certainly not expected from an airline brand like IndiGo,” Subrat Patnaik added.

    Reacting to the post, IndiGo wrote: "Hi, that's certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future."

    Subrat raised more concerns about the efficacy of the pre-flight cleaning and inspection procedures, noting that both the cleaning staff and the cabin crew failed to notice the missing cushion before boarding.
     

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty starrer earns huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre rkn

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty starrer earns huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre

    Who is VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat joining Naveen Patnaik's BJD? AJR

    Who is VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat joining Naveen Patnaik's BJD?

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Kerala: Soil extraction continues in Mattapally amid protest; revenue minister seeks report rkn

    Kerala: Soil extraction continues in Mattapally amid protest; revenue minister seeks report

    45 year old Delhi woman bites off husband ear during fight FIR registered gcw

    45-year-old Delhi woman bites off husband's ear during fight, FIR registered

    Recent Stories

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty starrer earns huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre rkn

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty starrer earns huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre

    Munnar to Alleppey: 7 places to visit when in Kerala ATG

    Munnar to Alleppey: 7 places to visit when in Kerala

    Who is VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat joining Naveen Patnaik's BJD? AJR

    Who is VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat joining Naveen Patnaik's BJD?

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah vows stern action against feticide, advocates for Tulu recognition

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah vows stern action against feticide, advocates for Tulu recognition

    Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake days after Kajol's and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos SHG

    Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake days after Kajol's and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon