A traveller has sparked an online discussion after comparing breakfast served aboard a Vande Bharat Express with a meal on an international flight. The post praised both meals and said Indian Railways has come a long way.

Indian Railways has been drawing attention on social media for improvements in passenger comfort and onboard catering. A recent comparison between meals served on the Vande Bharat Express and those offered on an international flight has sparked a discussion online. A traveller shared photographs of breakfast served aboard a Vande Bharat train alongside a meal provided during an international flight, describing both as good and appropriate for their respective journeys.

The comparison has prompted social media users to discuss the changing quality of food served on Indian trains, with several appreciating the improvements while others have raised concerns about the nutritional value of railway meals.

Scroll to load tweet…

Traveller Compares Vande Bharat Food With International Flight Meal

The traveller, identified as Yogi on X, shared a photograph of a breakfast meal served aboard a Vande Bharat Express. The meal included bread, butter, jam, ketchup, vegetable upma, poha, a cupcake, cornflakes and juice.

For comparison, the traveller also shared a photograph of a meal served during an international flight. It included rice, dal, paneer sabzi, salad, butter and fruits.

Sharing the photographs, the traveller observed that the food served during both journeys was good and appropriate for the respective travel experiences. The traveller also remarked that Indian Railways had indeed come a long way.

Social Media Users React To Vande Bharat Food

The comparison attracted several reactions, with users discussing improvements in Indian Railways' food quality and overall passenger experience.

One user commented: "You know, the best part about travelling by railway is the freedom and convenience. With such remarkable improvements in catering, food quality and overall comfort, I genuinely feel railways are becoming a better choice over expensive airfares. These Vande Bharat trains has certainly changed my preference!"

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user wrote: "It's nice to see the kind of improvement that makes travelling more comfortable for passengers."

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user commented: "Good to see Indian Railways getting better at the little things too."

However, not everyone was convinced about the quality of railway food.

A fourth user remarked: "Still train food is not healthy:"

Scroll to load tweet…

Vande Bharat Catering Draws Attention Online

The discussion highlights how onboard food and passenger comfort have become important aspects of the railway travel experience. While several social media users appreciated the comparison and welcomed the improvements in Vande Bharat catering, others pointed out that food quality and nutritional value remain areas of concern.

The comparison has also brought attention to changing perceptions of Indian Railways, particularly as semi-high-speed services such as Vande Bharat continue to attract passengers.