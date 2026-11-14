The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Goa via Mangaluru is set to offer a faster and more comfortable travel option for passengers across Karnataka's coastal region.

The new Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on November 13, with special services flagged off from Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Regular operations will commence on November 15, connecting Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa through several important destinations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura and Karwar.

The new service is expected to benefit passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Malnad region, coastal Karnataka and Goa.