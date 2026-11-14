Education Minister N Shamsudheen has revoked permission for the Mayilpeeli scholarship exam in Kerala schools after criticism over the involvement of Balagokulam, ordering a detailed report on how the initial approval was granted.

Kerala Minister Cancels Mayilpeeli Exam Amidst Growing Controversy

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 14 (ANI): Keralam Education Minister N Shamsudheen has ordered the withdrawal of permission granted to conduct the Mayilpeeli scholarship examination in government schools across the state, following criticism over the involvement of the National Teachers' Council and Mayilpeeli magazine, published by Balagokulam. The minister has directed the Director of General Education to submit a detailed report on the circumstances under which permission was granted.

The examination has also been ordered to be stopped, according to a press release issued by the minister's office on Saturday. The General Education Department had granted permission following an application submitted by the National Teachers' Council to conduct the scholarship examination for upper primary and high school students in association with Mayilpeeli magazine. The approval was issued by a Joint Director on behalf of the Director of General Education, with conditions that the examination should not disrupt regular classes and that no special fee should be collected from students.

The department had maintained that permission was granted in accordance with the rules after receiving the teachers' organisation's application. However, the decision triggered criticism over the association with Mayilpeeli, a publication of Balagokulam, and the alleged political implications of conducting the examination in government schools. The approval had reportedly been issued without the Education Minister's knowledge. Following the controversy, Shamsudheen intervened and directed the department to withdraw the order and halt the examination.

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also criticised the decision. In a social media post, SFI state secretary PS Sajeev questioned whether the minister was aware of the approval. The SFI post also took a swipe at the Indian Union Muslim League, saying that if its workers remained silent, a portrait of VD Savarkar would replace that of former Chief Minister CH Mohammed Koya at the League office. (ANI)