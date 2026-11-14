CM Revanth Reddy guarantees support for investors, aiming for a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He emphasized infrastructure, healthcare, and educational development to establish Telangana as an international industrial and service hub.

Telangana CM Assures Support for Investors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday assured that the state government would provide full support to entrepreneurs who come forward to invest in Telangana, emphasising that there is no 'policy paralysis' or confusion regarding state policies. The Chief Minister stated that specific frameworks have been established to ensure the availability of land, water, necessary clearances, and infrastructure for investments.

Vision for Global Standards

According to a press release, while participating in laying the foundation and unveiling the campus master plan of PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences today, the CM highlighted that the government’s goal is to elevate the state to an international standard across the education, healthcare, industrial, and service sectors. Institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB) and NALSAR have played a pivotal role in gaining global recognition for Telangana and attracting significant investments to Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy said, expressing hope that organisations like the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) would contribute to establishing Hyderabad’s international standing in the healthcare sector.

Infrastructure and Economic Development

Stating that the TIMS hospital in Sanathnagar has already been inaugurated, and that other TIMS hospitals will also be made operational soon, the Chief Minister said that a new Osmania Hospital is being constructed in Goshamahal and a total of Rs 12,000 crore is being spent on the development of hospitals. Domestic investors and the nations in the Middle East and Asia were looking toward Hyderabad for investment opportunities; the CM remarked that the visionary decisions made by past leaders laid the foundation for the development of present-day Hyderabad.

The CM mentioned the creation of the "Telangana Rising 2047" vision, aimed at transforming Telangana into a developed state by 2047. The goal is to transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Focus on Healthcare

Revanth Reddy emphasised that the government accorded the highest priority to the healthcare sector, noting that approximately Rs. 2,500 crore is spent annually through the 'Aarogyasri' scheme and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Chief Minister set a target to complete the PHFI project by June 2, 2028, and announced that he would personally serve as its brand ambassador.