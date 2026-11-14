Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav honored the golden jubilee of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, commending Dr. HR Nagendra for his pivotal role in merging India's traditional yoga knowledge with contemporary scientific and medical research.

Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates S-VYASA Golden Jubilee

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram at Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in Bengaluru, praising its contribution to integrating India’s traditional knowledge of yoga with modern science and medical research. The Chief Minister also praised the founder of S-VYASA University, Dr HR Nagendra, for his contribution, saying he had left a prestigious institution like NASA to dedicate his life to yoga and the service of humanity.

“Today, I participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, of the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana in Bengaluru. Padma Shree Dr H R Nagendra left a prestigious organisation like NASA to dedicate his life to yoga and the service of humanity. Through his visionary efforts, this institute has gained global recognition by integrating yoga—rooted in the Indian tradition of knowledge—with modern science and medical research,” CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters, the CM further said that the institution had completed 50 successful years, expanding its activities across disciplines such as Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Physiotherapy and other courses. “Prashanti Kutiram of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA), has successfully completed 50 years of its journey, marking its golden jubilee. The institution offers courses in various fields such as Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Physiotherapy and several other fields. I had the pleasure of attending the celebrations today. Padma Shree Dr H R Nagendra established the VYASA institution, which has promoted yoga-based healthcare and various other forms of research rooted in India’s traditional knowledge system,” CM Yadav said. He added, “The depth of Indian knowledge is immense. We hope that the activities of such institutions continue to expand. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the institution.” (ANI)