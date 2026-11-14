A fierce political rift has emerged within the Congress party over the Mekedatu dam project, pitting Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar against TNCC chief Manickam Tagore, reigniting the contentious inter-state Cauvery water dispute.

Mekedatu Dam Controversy Splits Congress

A war of words has erupted within the Congress over the contentious Mekedatu dam project, with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserting that "no one can stop" its construction and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore strongly opposing the move, accusing him of undermining the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers. The sharp exchange has brought the long-standing Cauvery water dispute back into the political spotlight, drawing reactions from the DMK, AIADMK, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leaders of both Congress units, with the issue increasingly turning into a political confrontation between the two neighbouring states.

The Mekedatu project is a proposed balancing reservoir on the Cauvery River in Karnataka, primarily intended to meet Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements and generate hydroelectric power. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed it, fearing it could affect Cauvery water availability for downstream areas, particularly the delta districts. The controversy began after Shivakumar, while addressing an event in Mysuru in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sought the Centre's assistance in securing the necessary clearances for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.