The Indian Railways is expected to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa on November 13, offering passengers an additional travel option between Karnataka and the coastal state.

The proposed semi-high-speed service aims to improve rail connectivity across the western coastal region, particularly for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Goa.

Operating along the coastal route, the train is expected to cover approximately 670 km, connecting several important towns and tourist destinations along the way.

With multiple stops across Karnataka, the new service is also expected to cater to the growing demand for comfortable and convenient rail travel.