Viral photo: PM Modi poses in khaki-coloured shirt, pant & hat with The Elephant Whisperers' couple

Couple Bomman and Belli, who were seen as elephant caretakers in the documentary The Elephant Whisperers, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. This is the first time that the couple met PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the Bomman and Bellie couple, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. PM Modi was seen interacting with the couple and elephants - Raghu and Ammu. The Elephant Whisperers bagged Oscars for Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. In addition to interacting with the couple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen standing beside the elephants, gently caressing the gentle giants Bommi and Raghu with affection.

He can be seen talking with the pair in the first photo. Additionally, he may be seen in the next images donning a khaki-colored shirt, pair of trousers and hat for the jungle expedition. This is the first time the couple, who served as inspiration for the award-winning documentary, met the Prime Minister.

PM Modi posed with Bomman and Bellie couple. He also met the elephant. He established the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) in Karnataka with the intention of reducing poaching and illicit wildlife trading. Additionally, PM Modi launched the Project Tiger 50th Anniversary Celebration.

He published Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation, a summary report of the fifth cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, during the programme. He also released a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). PM Modi also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

Earlier on Sunday, as part of events commemorating Project Tiger's 50th anniversary, Prime Minister Modi travelled to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. There, he spoke with front-line field personnel and self-help organisations engaged in conservation activities.

Last month, The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga met PM Modi. He congratulated the team on their success and added that they made India proud with their win. The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards.

