BJP's Nitin Nabin, at the Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal, called for renaming Islampur to "Ishwarpur" with a BJP government. The yatra targets the TMC over corruption, "intruders," and women's safety ahead of the 2026 elections.

BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Vows Change

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin said the party's 5,000 km Parivartan Yatra across West Bengal aims to usher in political change, asserting that people must "blow the conch" for transformation and even rename Islampur to "Ishwarpur" by electing a BJP government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a BJP's Parivartan Yatra here today, Nabin said, "You have to blow the conch on the BJP's Parivartan Yatra to rename Islampur to Ishwarpur. You have to choose your own government for the change... This 5000 km yatra would reach every corner of West Bengal to raise our voices against all the injustice happening to the people of Bengal." He added that the party would not allow "intruders" to take away the rights of the people of the state. "We won't let any intruders take away the rights of the people of West Bengal... We are talking about transforming the politics of Bengal to ensure the safety of the people and fight corruption," Nabin said.

TMC Government Likened to 'Asuras'

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "This government is of 'asuras'. Today on Holika Dahan, the demonic energy is eliminated, so today our party workers will take the resolve."

Nabin Targets Mamata on Women's Safety, Infiltration

The remarks come a day after Nabin attended the launch of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra 2026 in Cooch Behar, where he targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over issues of women's safety and alleged illegal infiltration. Referring to her slogan "Maa, Mati and Manush," Nabin alleged that the state government had failed to ensure the safety of women.

He accused the Chief Minister of advising women not to step out in the evenings and questioned the message it sent in a culturally rich state like Bengal. Nabin further alleged that the TMC government was soft on illegal immigrants and opposed land allocation for border security while favouring "greedy politicians."

Yatra's Focus on 2026 Assembly Elections

The BJP has positioned the Parivartan Yatra as a mass outreach campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, focusing on issues of law and order, corruption and border security. (ANI)