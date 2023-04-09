Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a narrow escape after the Toyota Land Cruiser in which he was travelling met with an accident in Hisar on Sunday. He was on his way to attend a function in Hisar’s Giraye village to honour boxer Saweety Boora when the vehicle rammed into a nilgai.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a narrow escape after his car in which he was travelling met with an accident in Hisar on Sunday. The leader was on his way to attend a function in Hisar’s Giraye village to honour boxer Saweety Boora when a 'nilgai' suddenly appeared infront of his car.

The Congress leader and his colleagues escaped unhurt. However, his car suffered extensive damage in the incident. However, the collision resulted in significant damage to his automobile. His car's front bumper sustained damage as a result of the event.

Also Read | Special Teaser: Ghulam Nabi Azad EXPOSES Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign links' on Asianet News Dialogues

Images taken at the scene of the accident reveal that the impact of the collision caused the SUV's two front air bags to deploy. After then, Bhupinder Singh Hooda changed to a different vehicle in his cavalcade and continued with the planned programmes. Hooda attended the scheduled events and is doing well. Although the car was destroyed, none of the people inside were wounded.

"A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

"The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe," Hooda said in response to a query from PTI. "I'm still working on my programs, and I'm going to a village for a gathering," he remarked.

Also Read | Amul vs Nandini: K'taka hotel body pledges to support Nandini milk; Check out prices, other details

(Photo: @SahilDAdvocate | Twitter)

