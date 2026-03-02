DMK ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi submitted applications to contest from Tiruchi West and Thiruverumbur constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress party has expressed optimism over seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the polls.

DMK Ministers Apply for Candidacy

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Monday submitted his application expressing interest in contesting as the party's candidate from the Tiruchi West assembly constituency in the upcoming elections. Nehru is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) principal secretary. The application was submitted to DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi. Several party leaders and functionaries were present, including Perambalur Member of Parliament Arun Nehru, Trichy Central District Secretary Vairamani, Trichy North District Secretary Kaduvetti Thiagarajan, Trichy Corporation Mayor Anbalagan, Treasurer Durairaj, and party executives, including Mathur Karuppaiah, Kajamalai Vijay, and Tollgate Subramani, among others.

On the same occasion, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and Tirchy South District DMK Secretary Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also submitted his application seeking to contest from the Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency in Tiruchi district.

DMK-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai clarified that a settlement between his party and DMK about seat sharing would be reached after negotiation, adding that there's no confusion between the two parties. He stated that negotiations take place in every election, and each party will demand more seats, and a settlement will eventually be reached. He also dismissed the rumours about Congress talking to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stating, "We did not speak to TVK. Who said we spoke to TVK? I am the PCC president. My high command also did not give me any direction to speak to them directly or indirectly. We do not have any backdoor politics."

The statements come amid ongoing discussions between the Congress and the DMK over seat-sharing arrangements in the state. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress incharge Girish Chodankar also expressed optimism over the seat-sharing discussions with the DMK leadership. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.