Amul vs Nandini: K'taka hotel body pledges to support Nandini milk; Check out prices, other details

As popular dairy brand Amul recently announced that it is entering the milk market in Bengaluru soon, a major milk war has sparked in the state of Karnataka. A hotels body in Karnataka has decided to use only Nandini milk to "support the state's (dairy) farmers".

A significant milk battle has erupted in the state of Karnataka in response to the well-known dairy brand Amul's recent announcement that it will soon enter the milk market in Bengaluru as consumers erupted in favour of the regional dairy brand Nandini, which has cheaper prices.

Amul's announcement that it will join the Bengaluru milk market through online channels caused a significant controversy on social media, with hashtags like #SaveNandini and #GoBackAmul battling for their local milk brand and trending on Twitter.

In a setback for Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association as made the decision to solely utilise Nandini milk in order to "support the state's (dairy) farmers".

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association urged in a statement that Kannadigas should only advertise Nandini milk products without specifically mentioning Amul. "

"Our farmers in Karnataka produce Nandini milk, which is something we are all proud of and should be supported. Clean, excellent coffee serves as the foundation of food in our city. And we enthusiastically support it. Recently, milk from other states is reportedly being imported to Karnataka. We are all Nandini," read a statement from Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association.

The argument between Amul and Nandini has grown more heated as the former's milk prices increase while those for Nandini brand dairy products stay affordable. Presently, Nandini is Bengaluru's largest milk provider, providing up to 33 lakh litres per day, or more than 70% of the milk consumed in the city. The dairy has made the decision to maintain low milk pricing in order to safeguard its Karnataka market.

The suppliers claim that at just Rs 39 per litre, Nandini Dairy's milk costs continue to be among the lowest. Amul has said that Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, and other package milk brands will be offered in Bengaluru for Rs 54 and Rs 64 per litre, respectively.

Despite the fact that Nandini has had no rivals in Bengaluru's milk market, its sales are still likely to suffer significantly despite the lower costs. Amul is limiting its business to online sales and e-commerce, which will make it easier for clients to get home deliveries on time.

