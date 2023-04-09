Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Special Teaser: Ghulam Nabi Azad EXPOSES Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign links' on Asianet News Dialogues

    "I can give 10 examples; where all he would meet -- even  outside the country -- people who are undesirable businessmen," says Ghulam Nabi Azad while lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for levelling allegations against him with his ongoing Adani-Modi tirade

    Special Teaser: Ghulam Nabi Azad exposes Rahul Gandhi foreign links on Asianet News Dialogues
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Former Congress leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad has made explosive revelations about Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing them misleading the nation on various counts. 

    In an exclusive conversation with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasant Reghuvamsam for a special edition of the Asianet News Dialogues, Azad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for levelling allegations against him and four other former Congress leaders with his ongoing Adani-Modi tirade and claiming that these leaders were hiding the truth and misleading people. 

    He said, "It is a shame. Rahul Gandhi said he has never had any association with any businessman. Whereas his entire family has, all along, has association with businessmen. Because I still have great respect for the (Gandhi) family. I do not want to speak anything. Otherwise, I can give 10 examples; where all he would meet -- even  outside the country -- people who are undesirable businessmen."

    Responding to Rahul Gandhi, another former Congress leader and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also claimed the party no longer had any ideologies other than those of a "traitor who works against the country."

    Further going into the current state of affairs of the Congress party, Azad said: "When Indra Gandhi was disqualified and jailed, lakhs of people hit the streets, lakhs of people went to jail. Now, Rahul Gandhi, immediately after his Bharat Jodo Yatra, is disqualified and not a mosquito has cried. He had to go to Surat court accompanied by working committee members from Delhi, MPs from Delhi and MLAs from Gujarat. Not a single youth or farmer from Gujarat joined."

    When asked about whether Rahul was being misguided by those around him, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said: "Rahul Gandhi is misguided himself. He misguides himself; he himself is directionless. We have been in politics for 50 years, why are we not misguided? Why was his dadi (grandmother) not misguided? Why was Sonia Gandhi not misguided? Why was Rajiv Gandhi not misguided?"

    "It is unfortunate that the younger generation in the Congress is 10 times more frustrated because of the leadership rather than the elderly people like me. Most of the young leaders have left the Congress," he said.

    The comment comes in the backdrop of veteran Congress leader and UPA-era defence minister AK Antony's son Anil deserting the Grand Old Party and joining hands with the BJP.

    Speaking about Anil, the former Rajya Sabha MP said that his decision was unfortunate. "The BJP is being nurtured by half a dozen Congress leaders. The current leaders have no desire to return to power. The G23 leaders had said before the elections that they would form a new party. However, I did not wait."

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
