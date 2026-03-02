UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the double-engine government's commitment to security and grassroots development. The state also secured a Rs 3,000 crore MoU with real estate developer 1-OAK to boost its infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the double-engine government was committed to providing all facilities and ensuring security for the people of the state.

Addressing a gathering at the Holika Dahan Shobha Yatra here, the Chief Minister said that development progresses from the grassroots level.

"Today, the double-engine government is providing all facilities and security. If the state develops, the country will develop. The unit of development doesn't come from top to bottom, but development goes from bottom to top," Adityanath said.

Emphasising the model of governance being followed, he added that development does not move from the top to the bottom, but rather progresses from the grassroots level. He reiterated that strengthening villages, towns and local units is essential for achieving overall national growth.

UP Inks Rs 3,000 Crore MoU for Real Estate Boost

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a major boost in its real estate and infrastructure sectors as leading real estate developer 1-OAK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3,000 crore with the state government.

The agreement was formalised during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official visit to Singapore, where he met 1-OAK Managing Director Amritanshu Roy.

Amritanshu Roy also serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Singapore-based Greenfield Advisory, the parent company of 1-OAK. Greenfield Advisory oversees global investment, asset management, and real estate development initiatives across multiple international markets.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared details of the meeting through his official social media channels, describing it as a "productive meeting". He noted that the MoU reflects strong investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh's high-growth sectors.

The discussions focused on infrastructure development, emerging industries, and long-term capital investments aimed at strengthening the state's rapidly expanding economy. (ANI)