Delhi Police arrested four people from a gang that made extortion calls to contractors and businessmen in the name of gangster Goldy Brar. Police said the gang's mastermind is in Dubai and that they had planned to open fire on a BJP-linked contractor.

Gang Using Goldy Brar's Name Busted

Delhi Police have busted an alleged gang involved in making extortion calls in the name of gangster Goldy Brar and arrested four accused, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the gang allegedly targeted contractors and businessmen in Delhi-NCR by arranging extortion calls from Dubai in a voice resembling that of Goldy Brar. Police said a contractor associated with the BJP in North Delhi, identified as Praveen Jain, was allegedly targeted by the gang. The accused had allegedly made preparations to carry out firing at Jain, but the police apprehended the key accused before the alleged attack could take place.

Planned Attack Foiled by Police

According to investigators, shooters had already reached Delhi and one of them had allegedly made preparations for the firing. Police said weapons were allegedly procured from an arms dealer in Gujarat and subsequently sent to Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Jain, a businessman from Rohini was also allegedly threatened by the gang, with the accused allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore in extortion. The North Delhi Police team, led by DCP Niharika Bhatt, arrested four accused, including alleged gang members and shooters, police said. Investigators have also identified an alleged mastermind who is currently based in Dubai, according to police.

Pattern of Similar Extortion Cases

The arrests come amid a series of cases in the national capital in which callers have allegedly used the name of Goldy Brar to threaten victims and demand money. In a recent case reported in September, a 50-year-old woman from North Delhi's Civil Lines allegedly received extortion calls from a foreign number from a person claiming to be associated with Goldy Brar.

Police said the caller allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore and threatened the woman and her husband. An FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station and the Delhi Police Special Cell was also involved in the investigation. In that case, however, police said they were still verifying whether the caller had any actual connection with Goldy Brar or had merely used his name to issue the threat. Investigators were also examining the identity of the caller and the motive behind the alleged extortion attempt.

The latest case similarly points to the alleged use of Brar's name as part of an extortion operation, with police now investigating the suspected network, the alleged Dubai-based mastermind and the procurement and movement of weapons. Police said the arrested accused are being questioned to establish the full extent of the network and identify other people who may be involved. Further details regarding the identities of the arrested accused, the weapons recovered and the precise sequence of events leading to the planned firing are awaited. (ANI)